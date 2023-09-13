 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/13/23: New Beginnings Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/13/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL PLAYER MEDIA TOUR
Soon.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Rookie camp opens today! As of this writing, no roster has been released, but I expect that will be out shortly.

Preseason action is rapidly approaching. Here’s a look at three experiments that Lindy Ruff and the coaching staff should consider: [Infernal Access ($)]

A few words here from Mike McKenna, who you might recall from a stint in the Devils organization, on life as a player on the fringes: [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

Good leadership traits in a future New Jersey Devil:

The Jets have a new captain:

Tomas Tatar finds a home in Colorado:

Columbus head coach Mike Babcock is back in the spotlight following some allegations made by Paul Bissonnette on his podcast: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN]

“NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly is optimistic a third franchise in Atlanta would yield better results than two previous failed expansion teams in the market. ‘I think some of the challenges that we’ve seen in the past in Atlanta can be overcome,’ Daly told ESPN at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour on Tuesday.” [ESPN]

“The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are still planning to host a World Cup in February 2025, though the sides have scaled back what they think they can do given the timeframe and uncertainty regarding Russian players. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly wouldn’t reveal specific ideas being considered other than to say it won’t be a ‘typical’ World Cup of eight national teams playing over the course of 16 days.” [Associated Press]

Is this the end of Zach Parise’s career?

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

