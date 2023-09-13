Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Rookie camp opens today! As of this writing, no roster has been released, but I expect that will be out shortly.

Guys, #NJDevils rookie camp opens TOMORROW! — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 12, 2023

Preseason action is rapidly approaching. Here’s a look at three experiments that Lindy Ruff and the coaching staff should consider: [Infernal Access ($)]

A few words here from Mike McKenna, who you might recall from a stint in the Devils organization, on life as a player on the fringes: [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

Good leadership traits in a future New Jersey Devil:

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL ✅



Quinn Hughes has been named the new captain of the @Canucks! pic.twitter.com/O6Vmd8O4AM — NHL (@NHL) September 11, 2023

The Jets have a new captain:

Allow him to reintroduce himself.



Adam Lowry, Captain of your Winnipeg Jets ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ZweKi36B7z — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 12, 2023

Tomas Tatar finds a home in Colorado:

We have agreed to terms with Tomas Tatar on a one-year deal.



Welcome to Colorado, Tomas #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MeXiq1DNLv — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 12, 2023

I would like to thank @NJDevils organization for amazing two years. Big thanks to all devils fans for amazing support . Last season was very special . I am very proud I could be a part of it . Wishing you all the best in future . pic.twitter.com/TL7i9cYMyg — Tomas Tatar (@TomasTatar90) September 13, 2023

Columbus head coach Mike Babcock is back in the spotlight following some allegations made by Paul Bissonnette on his podcast: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN]

"What was being reported by Paul Bissonette -- or at least his characterizations of what transpired -- isn’t consistent with what the players are reporting to the Players’ Association, including that none of them felt that the interactions were at all inappropriate or impromper." — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) September 12, 2023

“NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly is optimistic a third franchise in Atlanta would yield better results than two previous failed expansion teams in the market. ‘I think some of the challenges that we’ve seen in the past in Atlanta can be overcome,’ Daly told ESPN at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour on Tuesday.” [ESPN]

“The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are still planning to host a World Cup in February 2025, though the sides have scaled back what they think they can do given the timeframe and uncertainty regarding Russian players. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly wouldn’t reveal specific ideas being considered other than to say it won’t be a ‘typical’ World Cup of eight national teams playing over the course of 16 days.” [Associated Press]

Is this the end of Zach Parise’s career?

Lou Lamoriello says Zach Parise will not come to camp with the #Isles. Did not rule out something later in the season but says Parise is home in Minnesota. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) September 11, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.