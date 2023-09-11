 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 9/11/23: The Possibilities Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 9/11/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

San Jose Sharks v Calgary Flames
Tyler Toffoli #73 of the Calgary Flames prepares for a face-off against the San Jose Sharks at the Scotiabank Saddledome on April 12, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Hockey Guy is high on the Devils here:

Where might Tyler Toffoli fit in the lineup? Who will he end up playing with? There are some fun possibilities in the offing: [Infernal Access ($)]

NHL Network is ranking the top 50 players in the NHL and coming in at No. 50 here: Our very own Dougie Hamilton. [NHL.com]

Former New Jersey Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023:

​​Hockey Links

The Hockey News Podcast previews the Metropolitan Division:

One burning question for all 32 NHL teams heading into the season: [The Athletic ($)]

“CHICAGO — Almost two years after resigning their positions from NHL teams in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal, former Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman and former coach Joel Quenneville met with league general managers and coaches here Friday.” [Sportsnet]

Andrew Ladd retires:

Chris Chelios will have his No. 7 retired by the Blackhawks:

Couple moves for the Lightning:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

