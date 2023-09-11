Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Hockey Guy is high on the Devils here:

Where might Tyler Toffoli fit in the lineup? Who will he end up playing with? There are some fun possibilities in the offing: [Infernal Access ($)]

NHL Network is ranking the top 50 players in the NHL and coming in at No. 50 here: Our very own Dougie Hamilton. [NHL.com]

Former New Jersey Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023:

Welcome to the #USHHOF!



Congratulations to the class of 2023! — USA Hockey (@usahockey) September 8, 2023

​​Hockey Links

The Hockey News Podcast previews the Metropolitan Division:

One burning question for all 32 NHL teams heading into the season: [The Athletic ($)]

“CHICAGO — Almost two years after resigning their positions from NHL teams in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal, former Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman and former coach Joel Quenneville met with league general managers and coaches here Friday.” [Sportsnet]

Andrew Ladd retires:

After 1,001 games and two #StanleyCup championships, Andrew Ladd (@aladd16) has announced his retirement.



Best of luck, Andrew! pic.twitter.com/2JmQXVYgtt — NHL (@NHL) September 10, 2023

Chris Chelios will have his No. 7 retired by the Blackhawks:

Immortality for Chicago's own pic.twitter.com/pPc2o6Z5st — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 8, 2023

Couple moves for the Lightning:

In a subsequent move, the #Bolts have announced a one-year deal for Tyler Motte with an AAV of $800K. The 28-year-old recorded 10 pts (5G, 5A) in 24 GP with the Rangers after being acquired at the trade deadline last year. He has 81 pts (43G, 38A) in 331 career GP. https://t.co/cjB0gFPZ47 — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) September 9, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.