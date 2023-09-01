Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils will be on national broadcasts quite a bit this season:

Clearly Nico had a say in our broadcast schedule.



We will be featured in 13 national broadcasts during the 2023-24 season.



More info ⤵️https://t.co/XGron9GZUm — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 30, 2023

The Devils rank at No. 1 in The Athletic’s front office fan confidence rankings: “The Devils are going to be a problem for years to come and it’s in large part due to how well run the organization currently is from top to bottom. A championship doesn’t feel far away for New Jersey.” [The Athletic ($)]

OK, let’s talk Hot Takes. What’s your hottest take or prediction for the 2023-2024 New Jersey Devils? [r/Devils]

Scott Gomez lands a coaching job:

1,079 NHL games. Calder Trophy winner. 2 Stanley Cups.



He started his hockey career with the Surrey Eagles, and now...he returns.



We're ecstatic to announce the hiring of Scott Gomez as the Assistant Coach of the Surrey Eagles.



Welcome to the flock, Gomer #BCHL | #Surrey pic.twitter.com/0PQJWsNCxZ — Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) August 29, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Bill Peters, who resigned from his position as head coach of the Flames in 2019 after some pretty reprehensible behavior came to light, has been hired as a coach in the WHL. [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

Contract extension for Sheldon Keefe in Toronto:

#LeafsForever sign head coach Sheldon Keefe to a two-year extension.



Their 166-71-30 record under Keefe is the 4th-best in the #NHL since his debut on November 21, 2019. pic.twitter.com/kIrWZOlnd2 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 30, 2023

Phil Kessel: not ready to retire just yet. [Sportsnet]

“NHL free agent forward Patrick Kane told The Associated Press on Thursday he’s been on the ice about 20 times already and is on track, if not ahead of the initial four to six month projection in returning to play since having hip resurfacing surgery on June 1.” [Associated Press]

Carl Hagelin is retiring:

Two-time #StanleyCup champion @CarlHagelin has announced his retirement.



We wish you the best as you embark on your next chapter! pic.twitter.com/OeoJuRM3bX — NHL (@NHL) August 30, 2023

What would you think about these three rule changes coming to the NHL? “A team that caused a minor penalty will remain shorthanded even if the opposing team scores a goal, ensuring a full two minutes of power-play time. A minor penalty will be served even if a goal is scored while a delayed penalty is pending. If a shorthanded team scores, the minor penalty against will end.” [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.