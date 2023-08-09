 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 8/9/23: Some Guys Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/9/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new
Calgary Flames v New Jersey Devils
If we’re talking about Some Guys, you gotta mention our guy Blake Coleman.
Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tom Fitzgerald on Spittin’ Chiclets:

​​Hockey Links

If you squint, you can almost see 2023-2024 preseason games on the horizon: [NHL.com]

Sportico’s valuations for the big five North American leagues:

Travis Yost on the addition of Erik Karlsson to the Penguins: “An aging core that may have a year or two left to contend, but one that’s now armed with the most prolific puck-mover of this millennium. The contractual side may get nasty long term for the Penguins, but they have materially shifted the playoff landscape in a competitive Eastern Conference.” [TSN]

We’re deep in the offseason, so it’s time to talk Some Guys. From a discussion over at r/hockey: Who have been your favorite non-star players in recent years? [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...