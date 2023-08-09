Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tom Fitzgerald on Spittin’ Chiclets:

Some #NJDevils-related takeaways from Tom Fitzgerald's interview on Spittin' Chiclets today.https://t.co/IVeg2cPwUI — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 8, 2023

​​Hockey Links

If you squint, you can almost see 2023-2024 preseason games on the horizon: [NHL.com]

Sportico’s valuations for the big five North American leagues:

Here's @Sportico's ranking of *all* 152 teams in the big five North American leagues:



- All 32 @NFL teams are in the top 40

- The @NBA teams in the Top 10

- Only two @NHL teams in the top 75

- @LAFC above 17 NHL teams

- Only five @MLS teams below Coyotes pic.twitter.com/h6tXdFO2r4 — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) August 8, 2023

Travis Yost on the addition of Erik Karlsson to the Penguins: “An aging core that may have a year or two left to contend, but one that’s now armed with the most prolific puck-mover of this millennium. The contractual side may get nasty long term for the Penguins, but they have materially shifted the playoff landscape in a competitive Eastern Conference.” [TSN]

We’re deep in the offseason, so it’s time to talk Some Guys. From a discussion over at r/hockey: Who have been your favorite non-star players in recent years? [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.