Tom Fitzgerald on Spittin’ Chiclets:
Some #NJDevils-related takeaways from Tom Fitzgerald's interview on Spittin' Chiclets today.https://t.co/IVeg2cPwUI— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 8, 2023
Hockey Links
If you squint, you can almost see 2023-2024 preseason games on the horizon: [NHL.com]
Sportico’s valuations for the big five North American leagues:
Here's @Sportico's ranking of *all* 152 teams in the big five North American leagues:— Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) August 8, 2023
- All 32 @NFL teams are in the top 40
- The @NBA teams in the Top 10
- Only two @NHL teams in the top 75
- @LAFC above 17 NHL teams
- Only five @MLS teams below Coyotes pic.twitter.com/h6tXdFO2r4
Travis Yost on the addition of Erik Karlsson to the Penguins: “An aging core that may have a year or two left to contend, but one that’s now armed with the most prolific puck-mover of this millennium. The contractual side may get nasty long term for the Penguins, but they have materially shifted the playoff landscape in a competitive Eastern Conference.” [TSN]
We’re deep in the offseason, so it’s time to talk Some Guys. From a discussion over at r/hockey: Who have been your favorite non-star players in recent years? [r/hockey]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
