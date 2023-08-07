 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 8/7/23: Welcome to the Metro Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/7/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new
San Jose Sharks v New Jersey Devils
Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 22, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Our guy is still winning stuff for the Devils:

“While Palát’s contract was never going to be great from the moment he signed it, the Devils need a bit more from him in 2023-24. Is he capable of a bounce-back year? Let’s dig into his microstats and try to see what comes next.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Chris Peters with some praise for Devils prospect Lenni Hämeenaho out of his time in the World Junior Summer Showcase: “Hämeenaho had points in every game and two multi-point efforts including three assists in Finland’s final win. He has skill, but there’s some aggressiveness to his game as well. He’s a smart player who makes good reads and fights through checks to create. He’s not a dynamically skilled player, but there’s an efficiency to his game and his puck touches. There’s a lot of maturity in the way he plays.” [FloHockey]

​​Hockey Links

The deed is (finally) done. Erik Karlsson comes to the Metropolitan Division:

Matt Dumba lands in Arizona:

Tom Wilson extension:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...