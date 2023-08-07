Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Our guy is still winning stuff for the Devils:

Tom Fitzgerald wanted Tomas Nosek.



Fitzgerald called Patrik Elias. Elias called Nosek.



Within days, he was a Devil.#NJDevilshttps://t.co/QdKq83WVps — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 4, 2023

“While Palát’s contract was never going to be great from the moment he signed it, the Devils need a bit more from him in 2023-24. Is he capable of a bounce-back year? Let’s dig into his microstats and try to see what comes next.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Chris Peters with some praise for Devils prospect Lenni Hämeenaho out of his time in the World Junior Summer Showcase: “Hämeenaho had points in every game and two multi-point efforts including three assists in Finland’s final win. He has skill, but there’s some aggressiveness to his game as well. He’s a smart player who makes good reads and fights through checks to create. He’s not a dynamically skilled player, but there’s an efficiency to his game and his puck touches. There’s a lot of maturity in the way he plays.” [FloHockey]

​​Hockey Links

The deed is (finally) done. Erik Karlsson comes to the Metropolitan Division:

WE HAVE BIG TRADE NEWS TO ANNOUNCE



The Penguins have acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillon Hamaliuk and a 2026 third-round draft pick in a three-team trade involving the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 6, 2023

Matt Dumba lands in Arizona:

Matt Dumba has signed a one-year, $4M contract with the Arizona Coyotes, per @FriedgeHNIC ✍️ pic.twitter.com/4vclJBUlOB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 6, 2023

Tom Wilson extension:

WILLY'S HERE TO STAY‼️



The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension beginning with the 2024-25 season.



Full Details: https://t.co/cAjzxmQvnf#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ktdvx4umm8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 4, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.