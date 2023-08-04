Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Tyler Toffoli acquisition appears to be one of the best moves of the offseason: “He is a quality scorer who can play a feature role on the top line or punish lesser opposition if deployed on a second or third line. If he plays on the top line with Hughes and Bratt, 40-plus goals is possible for the veteran.” [The Athletic ($)]

Lines. We gotta talk lines. How might we project the Devils’ opening day lineup at this point in the offseason? [Infernal Access ($)]

FWIW:

Asked for an update re: #NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff’s contract, which has yet to be officially announced.



I’m told there’s still “nothing new” on the matter. “Status quo.”



This is what GM Tom Fitzgerald said about it when asked in June: pic.twitter.com/j4a5uqdAct — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 3, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Dr. Kyle Dubas, GM:

Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas has now also assumed the role of general manager, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/Sk6VUFm4y1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 3, 2023

Josh Yohe: “My sense is the Penguins are indeed the favorite to land Karlsson but that a potential deal would be complicated and ultimately not so satisfying for the Sharks. San Jose general manager Mike Grier appears to have grossly overestimated the return he could receive for the Norris Trophy winner. Sure, Karlsson is an all-time great only a few months removed from one of his signature seasons. His contract is so big, though, and Karlsson’s performance and health have been so uneven in recent years, that other NHL teams believe Grier should be pleased to simply remove his franchise of (the majority of) the contract.” [The Athletic ($)]

“Jeff Jackson is going from negotiating on behalf of Connor McDavid to working on keeping the Edmonton Oilers captain beyond the three years left on his contract. Jackson, McDavid’s longtime agent, was hired by the Oilers as CEO of hockey operations Thursday. He left Wasserman Hockey, the agency he launched in 2010 with former Edmonton forward Sam Gagner as his first NHL client, to take the position.” [NHL.com]

Troy Terry gets a seven-year deal:

The Ducks have re-signed Troy Terry to a seven-year, $49M deal. pic.twitter.com/CISXAcuZtN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 2, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.