Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt on what he did after he inked his big new deal: “I didn’t buy myself anything actually. I didn’t do anything special with it. It was just nice to have the eight years, the term, knowing I’ll be in Jersey. I didn’t really change anything in my life. My little brother (Filip) needed a car so I got him a car so he could get around for the new team he plays for in the Swedish league in Boras, which is outside of Gothenburg.” [NHL.com]

If we’re going to take a glass-half-empty look at the 2023-2024 Devils, what might we highlight? [Infernal Access ($)]

Lindy Ruff looks back to his time with the Sabres:

Longtime Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff gave a touching tribute to Rick Jeanneret



(via @buffalosabres) pic.twitter.com/dBeSlojmsK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 29, 2023

​​Hockey Links

“The new Professional Women’s Hockey League was officially revealed Tuesday with six inaugural franchises and a 24-game regular season that begins in January 2024. The PWHL will feature three teams in the U.S. and three teams in Canada. The American franchises are located in Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area, which could include Connecticut and New Jersey. The Canadian franchises are located in Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, Ontario.” [ESPN]

Update here from Bill Daly on the Hockey Canada situation. Full Q&A on that topic and more here: [The Athletic ($)]

In an interview with @TheAthletic, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly says he expects to see a final report re: Hockey Canada 2018 investigation "very shortly."



Also adds: "what flows from that is really an unknown at this point." — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 29, 2023

Travis Yost: “Any team in the league would have given (Auston) Matthews the contract he agreed to, and some talent-shy organizations may have gone further than the Maple Leafs did. That’s the cost of doing business with a player who has outscored every other skater in the league since his rookie season back in 2016-17. His 299 goals are better than Alexander Ovechkin (297), the aforementioned McDavid (287), and Leon Draisaitl (285).” [TSN]

“Ontario announced Tuesday that the province will ban the use of athletes in advertising for online gambling, while also strengthening standards to restrict the use of celebrities who the government says might appeal to minors.” [CBC]

Did you know that Steve Carell was once a college hockey goaltender? A look back: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.