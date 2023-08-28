 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/28/23: At the Hughes Homestead Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/28/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Eastern Conference Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Here’s what the Hughes brothers are up to:

A look at some Alex Holtz offseason work:

“From improved finishing, to the promotion of one of the best prospects in hockey, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the Devils next season.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“National Hockey League sources told Postmedia on Saturday that the 58-year-old (Michael) Andlauer met with the NHL’s executive committee last week and was given the green light to move ahead with his purchase of the Senators from the estate of the late Eugene Melnyk for $950 million (all figures U.S.).” [Ottawa Sun]

Joonas Donskoi announces his retirement:

A look at how teams have used the coach’s challenge in recent years: [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

