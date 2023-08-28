Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Here’s what the Hughes brothers are up to:

A look at some Alex Holtz offseason work:

“From improved finishing, to the promotion of one of the best prospects in hockey, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the Devils next season.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“National Hockey League sources told Postmedia on Saturday that the 58-year-old (Michael) Andlauer met with the NHL’s executive committee last week and was given the green light to move ahead with his purchase of the Senators from the estate of the late Eugene Melnyk for $950 million (all figures U.S.).” [Ottawa Sun]

Joonas Donskoi announces his retirement:

Via Instagram, Joonas Donskoi — who played 474 NHL games for San Jose, Colorado & Seattle — announces his retirement. Donskoi suffered a concussion in the 2022-23 preseason and did not play in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/1L9lK9j5dT — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 28, 2023

A look at how teams have used the coach’s challenge in recent years: [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.