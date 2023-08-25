Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Hockey Guy’s 2023-24 New Jersey Devils preview:

“The Devils are built to win now and in the future. They are a talented and young NHL team, with great young forwards like Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer and two premium defense prospects on the way in Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec.” Corey Pronman slots the Devils in at No. 4 in his pipeline rankings: [The Athletic ($)]

Speaking of the pipeline, here’s a look at a few prospects in the system who might be late bloomers: [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Leafs sign Auston Matthews to a four-year extension:

FOUR MORE FOR THIRTY FOUR ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/yL94Hf8Jag — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 23, 2023

A two-year extension for Evan Bouchard:

️ BOOOOOUUUUUCCCCHHHHHH



The #Oilers have signed defenceman Evan Bouchard to a two-year contract with an AAV of $3.9 million. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 24, 2023

A two-year deal for the Rangers and Alexis Lafreniere:

Lafreniere signed for 2 years at $2.325 AAV, Post has learned. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) August 23, 2023

Who might we see competing in the Vezina race this season? [Daily Faceoff]

Who’s likely still on the trade market at this point? [ESPN]

“The NHL is working with the NHL Players’ Association to create an international competition to be held in February 2025 with the intention of beginning a regular rotation of Olympic participation and a World Cup of Hockey in the even years to follow, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said at the European Player Media Tour on Wednesday.” [NHL.com]

Sean McIndoe on a change the NHL could make to the rulebook: “There are lots of ways we could improve the NHL rulebook, and you can probably come up with a few suggestions of your own. But here’s one that’s relatively simple: Let’s go through and remove most of those references to injury.” [The Athletic ($)]

Kevin Hayes on his late brother Jimmy: “I honestly don’t think the pain of Jimmy’s death will ever go away for me. And maybe that’s a good thing. Maybe it will help me to keep telling his story, as much as it makes me want to cry. Maybe that will keep him immortal.” [The Players’ Tribune]

