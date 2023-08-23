Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Should Alex Holtz get a long leash to start the year? “Holtz played in 19 games with the New Jersey Devils this past season, but he only totalled three goals and an assist while averaging 10:16 in ice time. Part of it falls on the player obviously, but for him to have a chance to break out in the NHL, head coach Lindy Ruff will have to give him leeway with some of the Devils’ top players. Otherwise, it’ll be much of the same.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Adam Henrique on The Cam & Strick Podcast:

Jim Hughes getting the boys ready:

Competition-level high.



Jim Hughes keeping Quinn and other NHL stars game-ready all summer.#GoingHome | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/L22taBLKWp — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) August 22, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Brandon Hagel gets an eight-year contract extension:

EIGHT MORE YEARS



We’ve signed forward Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6.5 million.



: https://t.co/rBHDnqHmQS pic.twitter.com/DKdqixKTcA — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 22, 2023

Jonathan Bernier retires:

404 NHL games and Jonathan Bernier's (@jobernier45) putting the pads away.



We wish you all the best in retirement! pic.twitter.com/hL4qG7A5GU — NHL (@NHL) August 21, 2023

Coyotes coach André Tourigny:

Per sources, the Coyotes have reached agreement on a contract extension with coach André Tourigny that I noted earlier this summer was awaiting the extension of his assistant coaches. They are also expected to be extended.https://t.co/YeoFSBNsIq — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) August 23, 2023

Evolving Hockey’s review of NHL free agency in 2023:

It's time for Evolving Hockey's 2023 NHL Free Agency Review!



This summer sucked, but there are models to evaluate and teams to analyze and boy did we do that. We've got everything you need to recap this summer! https://t.co/jgUOFXUung pic.twitter.com/2SUCYGFhQg — Evolving-Hockey (@EvolvingHockey) August 22, 2023

“NHL veteran Alex Galchenyuk pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor threatening charge in Scottsdale (Ariz.) City Court on Monday following his arrest in early July. Five charges against Galchenyuk were dismissed — including a disorderly conduct charge and a resisting arrest charge — in court Monday, according to sentencing documents obtained by The Athletic.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.