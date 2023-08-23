 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/23/23: Looking for Leeway Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/23/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

NHL: FEB 09 Kraken at Devils
New Jersey Devils right wing Alexander Holtz (10) looks on during the National Hockey League game between the Seattle Kraken and the New Jersey Devils on February 9, 2023 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Should Alex Holtz get a long leash to start the year? “Holtz played in 19 games with the New Jersey Devils this past season, but he only totalled three goals and an assist while averaging 10:16 in ice time. Part of it falls on the player obviously, but for him to have a chance to break out in the NHL, head coach Lindy Ruff will have to give him leeway with some of the Devils’ top players. Otherwise, it’ll be much of the same.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Adam Henrique on The Cam & Strick Podcast:

Jim Hughes getting the boys ready:

​​Hockey Links

Brandon Hagel gets an eight-year contract extension:

Jonathan Bernier retires:

Coyotes coach André Tourigny:

Evolving Hockey’s review of NHL free agency in 2023:

“NHL veteran Alex Galchenyuk pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor threatening charge in Scottsdale (Ariz.) City Court on Monday following his arrest in early July. Five charges against Galchenyuk were dismissed — including a disorderly conduct charge and a resisting arrest charge — in court Monday, according to sentencing documents obtained by The Athletic.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

