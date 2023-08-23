All About the Jersey Wants 2 of You to Preview & Recap Devils Games

A new season is upon us and with a new season comes new opportunities. Ahead of the 2023 preseason, we have some changes on staff. Matt and Elliott are moving on with other endeavors outside of the site. We wish them the best. What that means is that there are two spots available on the All About the Jersey roster is open to preview and recap games. And I want these two spots to be filled by two of you, the People Who Matter.

The Positions

The position is write and publish game preview posts that prepare the readers for games in the morning when games are scheduled; and write and publish game recap posts that summarize what happened in a game along with your thoughts about what happened. The persons to take this position will be responsible for deciding which game dates you will preview and recap a game, communicating if you need any guidance or support, and posting the previews and recaps in a timely manner. The position will be compensated with a small monthly stipend.

The Requirements

#1) Be a New Jersey Devils fan. As ever and always, this is a Devils blog for Devils fans by Devils fans. Therefore, you shall be a Devils fan.

#2) Be a registered and non-banned user. If you haven’t registered for AAtJ, then please, sign up as soon as you can. It is free, it gives you access to join roughly 300 other blogs on the network, and you actively participate. If you’ve been banned, then this is not going to work out. After all, if you can’t follow the rules, I don’t see how you can follow directions on how to make a post or when things need to be posted.

#3) Write reasoned and write well. You don’t have to be a perfect writer - I’m definitely not - but you will have to at least take this seriously. No one comes here to read what standard clichés any mainstream reporter comes out with, or hear from some lame pundit espousing the same narratives over and over.

One of the big reasons why AAtJ is as highly regarded as it is because that the posts are written well enough, arguments are backed up with facts (link to your sources / references), the writing is respectful to the reader (and the player, you notice it’s not just “the defense sucks,” it’ is “the defense sucks because...”), and the content is posted on a regular basis. You do not need to write exactly like me, Chris, or anyone else on the staff. While there is some common formats in these posts, I and the People Who Matter want to read your voice in your posts. We do want an effort made to ensure whatever we state is based on something of substance.

#4) Commit to the schedule. I have and will continue to allow the game previewer/recapper to choose which games they want to cover next month in the middle of the month. This allows for everyone involved to pick dates that fit their schedule. Any spots left open are either assigned or asked separately closer to the next month. It is expected that if you take a date for a preview or a recap, then that you will do it barring any emergency. Previews are expected to be up at 8 AM ET on the game day. Recaps are expected to be up within 6 hours after the game is over (the next morning is OK for any late West Coast game).

#5) Be willing to be active with the community. Unlike many other platforms on the Internet, the comments section is not your enemy or a cesspool. We are the People Who Matter, of course. The readers like to argue but generally argue with good faith and manners. I would like the writers to be willing to be involved and interact with the other People Who Matter about their posts and other people’s posts. We all may not agree on much beyond wanting the Devils to be great, but we generally get along. That’s what makes a site like this so different than just a series of sermons and essays.

#6) Be able to communicate. Since you’ll be a part of a blog on the Internet, it is vital that you’re easily reachable by e-mail and you’re able to keep open communication with me and the other writers. Occasionally, there may be something to discuss among all writers or a group effort I would like your input on, such as a Top 25 Devils Under 25 vote. Perhaps there will be something I or someone else will want to pass along your way. Maybe I need to tell you something, so I need to know if you’re going to see that and respond. Maybe something’s come up and real life requires that plans have to change - which I would understand, but I would want to know you would actually tell me instead of skipping out on a commitment or ghosting us.

#7) Be ready to put your real name on your posts. If you’re selected for this position, then I would expect you to write under your real name. If you write something worth reading, then it’s worth knowing who wrote it. Better to have the People Who Matter appreciate your work by name than by some pseudonym. Don’t worry about your account; changing the user name is easily done.

How to Apply

My goal is to have the position filled quickly with a start time in October at the latest. Ideally, I would like to have this sorted out by the preseason games. This will allow enough time for me to consider all entrants, get whoever I pick set up, walk them through the process, and have them hit the ground running. As this a position for previewing and recapping games, that is how you shall submit an entry for this opportunity.

Pick a game of your choosing from the 2023-24 season (the schedule is here) and write up a game preview for it. For any stats, injuries, commentary on current form, please feel free to use current information as this submission will be for my eyes only. It will not be posted on the site. (Tip: Writing “As of this writing,” or similar will help your cause)

In the preview, make sure accurate broadcasting information is included.

You can and should link to any sources of data, tweets, videos, and/or articles referenced.

As it is a game preview, the goal is to educate the reader of a Devils blog about the match-up. I do not want to tell you how exactly to write it; but as you do write it, consider this in mind: Would this game preview prepare someone for the game that night? Does this preview help the reader understand who the opponent is, what/who they should look out for, what/who should the Devils do / do not well do against from them, etc.?

As it is preview of a game in the future, you can use last season’s stats as a reference point. I personally recommend using NHL.com and Natural Stat Trick but other sites for stats are OK too.

I would recommend reading some of the other game previews in our archives for inspiration. If you need a single example, then you can read what I wrote back in April for a Devils-Penguins game. No, do not write like me. It is only for reference as to what could be in a game preview.

2. Email the preview to me, John, with the following subject line.

2023-24 AAtJ Game Previewer/Recapper - (your username at All About the Jersey) - ( headline)

My e-mail address is in the site’s masthead. Please follow the format, otherwise I may miss your submission.

Please use the same e-mail address for your account here so I am able to cross-reference the account to confirm your standing at All About the Jersey.

Also: Please do not send me any attachments. Keep the preview within the email. If your preview is in an attached file, then it will be rejected unless I grant permission.

3. I highly recommend that you do not delay because I am interested in taking the first two submitted game previews that impresses me and those people confirms their willingness to take the role. But I also do not want to just take the very first two I get either. To that end, I will not review anything until August 25, so you all will have a little time to think about whether you can and want to do it and make the write up as good as you would like it to be.

I do want to thank everyone in advance who does make a submission. Even if you do not end up getting selected, I do appreciate your willingness to want to join us at All About the Jersey. It is one more reason why I call you, the readers, the People Who Matter. Thank you and good luck to all those who apply.