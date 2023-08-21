 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/21/23: Open Arms Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/21/23

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

We’re starting to get into preview season. NHL.com staff talk about the Devils:

“Teams are going to be ready for us. It will be a challenge for sure, but a challenge we take with open arms.” A little offseason check-in with Nico Hischier: [NHL.com]

​​Hockey Links

Ilya Lyubushkin to the Ducks:

Powerful and painful story here about Abakar Kazbekov, a London Knights player who died by suicide in December last year: [The Athletic ($)]

