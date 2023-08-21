Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
We’re starting to get into preview season. NHL.com staff talk about the Devils:
And a couple more preview pieces here for the Devils on NHL.com: [NHL.com] [NHL.com]
“Teams are going to be ready for us. It will be a challenge for sure, but a challenge we take with open arms.” A little offseason check-in with Nico Hischier: [NHL.com]
Just a little reminder. We’re almost to the starting line:
NI-CO, NI-CO! ️ pic.twitter.com/AZqxSkcjyt— NHL (@NHL) August 18, 2023
Hockey Links
Ilya Lyubushkin to the Ducks:
Trade: #NHLDucks acquire D Ilya Lyubushkin.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 19, 2023
To Anaheim: Ilya Lyubushkin
To #Sabres: 2025 4th Rd Pick (MIN)
Anaheim had previously acquired that pick at the 2023 trade deadline for John Klingberg.
Powerful and painful story here about Abakar Kazbekov, a London Knights player who died by suicide in December last year: [The Athletic ($)]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
