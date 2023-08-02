Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Time to Bahl:
Fuhgeddaboudit. We Bahlin’ for two more years.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 31, 2023
Welcome back, Kevin!
: https://t.co/ddmkIo8PuF pic.twitter.com/9UR0hJ4Hhg
"I needed to grow and find out what I was going to do on this team, what I was capable of. I think I came a long way.”— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 1, 2023
Kevin Bahl speaks to the media after signing a two-year deal with the Devils.
Full Bahl: https://t.co/aXaafGchLm pic.twitter.com/qmI4fHzaq9
Well this should be interesting:
A Mighty Journey: Chasing the NHL Dream with Scott Niedermayer will release next week!— Ducks Stream (@DucksStream) August 1, 2023
A story about a quiet outdoorsman, whose curiosity & loyalty to his friends and family allowed him to conquer new heights in each area of his life.
Narrated by HOF broadcaster Doc Emrick ️ pic.twitter.com/lU2QhENIS7
Another Leeni Hameenaho dandy:
Leeni Hameenaho just scored a beautiful goal to make it 3-1.— Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 31, 2023
Not USA's finest defensive effort. #WJSS pic.twitter.com/7zfV19IL3e
Hockey Links
Goalie deals:
#NHLBruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman awarded one-year contract worth $3.475 million.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 1, 2023
Details: https://t.co/3jpaYUtRhV pic.twitter.com/j4N4mwqB0J
️ ALL ABOARD!— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 31, 2023
We’ve signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a 3 year, $11.25M contract!
Full details » https://t.co/njnkbosiAz#mnwild pic.twitter.com/b2nnhls4Nh
Dom Luszczyszyn takes a look at contract efficiency league-wide “where we place a dollar figure on every player for every year he has left on his deal and then compare that with what he’s actually paid”: [The Athletic ($)]
How did the NHL’s top earners perform during the 2022-2023 season? [Sportsnet]
Jessica Campbell talks about being the first woman to be behind the bench as a full-time coach in AHL history: “I always tried to look at the positive of, ‘Yeah, I might be different. But because I’m different, I’m bringing a different perspective and I’m bringing a new lens to the game and to the guys and to our locker room that they either haven’t heard before or it might be different.’” [ESPN]
Who has the chirps?
The best and worst when it comes to chirping.— NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 1, 2023
Players weigh in on who excels and who could use some work when it comes to the on-ice banter. pic.twitter.com/WIhLqRkulS
