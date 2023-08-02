Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Time to Bahl:

Fuhgeddaboudit. We Bahlin’ for two more years.



Welcome back, Kevin!



Welcome back, Kevin! — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 31, 2023

"I needed to grow and find out what I was going to do on this team, what I was capable of. I think I came a long way.”



Kevin Bahl speaks to the media after signing a two-year deal with the Devils.



Full Bahl: — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 1, 2023

Well this should be interesting:

A Mighty Journey: Chasing the NHL Dream with Scott Niedermayer will release next week!



A story about a quiet outdoorsman, whose curiosity & loyalty to his friends and family allowed him to conquer new heights in each area of his life.



Narrated by HOF broadcaster Doc Emrick — Ducks Stream (@DucksStream) August 1, 2023

Another Leeni Hameenaho dandy:

Leeni Hameenaho just scored a beautiful goal to make it 3-1.



#WJSS — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 31, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Goalie deals:

️ ALL ABOARD!



We’ve signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a 3 year, $11.25M contract!



#mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 31, 2023

Dom Luszczyszyn takes a look at contract efficiency league-wide “where we place a dollar figure on every player for every year he has left on his deal and then compare that with what he’s actually paid”: [The Athletic ($)]

How did the NHL’s top earners perform during the 2022-2023 season? [Sportsnet]

Jessica Campbell talks about being the first woman to be behind the bench as a full-time coach in AHL history: “I always tried to look at the positive of, ‘Yeah, I might be different. But because I’m different, I’m bringing a different perspective and I’m bringing a new lens to the game and to the guys and to our locker room that they either haven’t heard before or it might be different.’” [ESPN]

Who has the chirps?

The best and worst when it comes to chirping.



Players weigh in on who excels and who could use some work when it comes to the on-ice banter. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 1, 2023

