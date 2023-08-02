 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/2/23: Bahl-ing Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/2/23

By Nate Pilling
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Three
Kevin Bahl #88 of the New Jersey Devils warms up prior to Game Three of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Prudential Center on May 7, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Time to Bahl:

Well this should be interesting:

Another Leeni Hameenaho dandy:

​​Hockey Links

Goalie deals:

Dom Luszczyszyn takes a look at contract efficiency league-wide “where we place a dollar figure on every player for every year he has left on his deal and then compare that with what he’s actually paid”: [The Athletic ($)]

How did the NHL’s top earners perform during the 2022-2023 season? [Sportsnet]

Jessica Campbell talks about being the first woman to be behind the bench as a full-time coach in AHL history: “I always tried to look at the positive of, ‘Yeah, I might be different. But because I’m different, I’m bringing a different perspective and I’m bringing a new lens to the game and to the guys and to our locker room that they either haven’t heard before or it might be different.’” [ESPN]

Who has the chirps?

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

