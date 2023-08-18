Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

OK, now I’m ready for the season:

Petr Sykora, an amazing interview by the way, is really fired up about his former team.



"Within the next five years, we should see the Devils in the Stanley Cup Finals – 100%.”#NJDevils https://t.co/CScWGBSi5q pic.twitter.com/pfDE6X0FyG — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 17, 2023

Jack Hughes: Hart Trophy contender? “The sky’s the limit at the Prudential Center, where New Jersey has the sixth-best Stanley Cup odds in the league. As the team’s signature player and leading scorer, Hughes can capitalize on his fame and the Devils’ growth with some individual hardware.” [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

An icon:

The Buffalo Sabres mourn the life of our legendary broadcaster and a member of our family, Rick Jeanneret, who passed away today.



We send all of our love to his family and friends, and the entire Sabres community.https://t.co/PWa0TK9DAp pic.twitter.com/aM1zwvUeMK — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 18, 2023

“Jonathan Toews says he is stepping away from hockey — but not for good. The former Chicago Blackhawks captain — and current unrestricted free agent — announced in a social media post Thursday that while he’s ‘not fully retiring’ from the NHL, he will be ‘taking some time away from the game again this season.’” [ESPN]

It sure looks like Tomas Tatar has something left to give an NHL team this season. Where might he end up? “At this stage of his career, Tatar is more of a complementary attacker, but you have to imagine a team similarly situated to New Jersey – one that’s willing to play an aggressive, high-tempo attack that lends itself to Tatar’s skill set and skating abilities.” [TSN]

Who’s on the trade target list for this season? [The Athletic ($)]

“...Let’s take a closer look at one change that could alter the balance of power in each division next season, given the off-season business already in the books.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.