Devils in the Details - 8/18/23: Future Hart Trophy Winner Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/18/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

2023 NHL Awards - Red Carpet
Looks like a Hart Trophy winner to me.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

OK, now I’m ready for the season:

Jack Hughes: Hart Trophy contender? “The sky’s the limit at the Prudential Center, where New Jersey has the sixth-best Stanley Cup odds in the league. As the team’s signature player and leading scorer, Hughes can capitalize on his fame and the Devils’ growth with some individual hardware.” [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

An icon:

“Jonathan Toews says he is stepping away from hockey — but not for good. The former Chicago Blackhawks captain — and current unrestricted free agent — announced in a social media post Thursday that while he’s ‘not fully retiring’ from the NHL, he will be ‘taking some time away from the game again this season.’” [ESPN]

It sure looks like Tomas Tatar has something left to give an NHL team this season. Where might he end up? “At this stage of his career, Tatar is more of a complementary attacker, but you have to imagine a team similarly situated to New Jersey – one that’s willing to play an aggressive, high-tempo attack that lends itself to Tatar’s skill set and skating abilities.” [TSN]

Who’s on the trade target list for this season? [The Athletic ($)]

“...Let’s take a closer look at one change that could alter the balance of power in each division next season, given the off-season business already in the books.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

