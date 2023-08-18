Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
OK, now I’m ready for the season:
Petr Sykora, an amazing interview by the way, is really fired up about his former team.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 17, 2023
"Within the next five years, we should see the Devils in the Stanley Cup Finals – 100%.”#NJDevils https://t.co/CScWGBSi5q pic.twitter.com/pfDE6X0FyG
Jack Hughes: Hart Trophy contender? “The sky’s the limit at the Prudential Center, where New Jersey has the sixth-best Stanley Cup odds in the league. As the team’s signature player and leading scorer, Hughes can capitalize on his fame and the Devils’ growth with some individual hardware.” [Daily Faceoff]
Hockey Links
An icon:
The Buffalo Sabres mourn the life of our legendary broadcaster and a member of our family, Rick Jeanneret, who passed away today.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 18, 2023
We send all of our love to his family and friends, and the entire Sabres community.https://t.co/PWa0TK9DAp pic.twitter.com/aM1zwvUeMK
“Jonathan Toews says he is stepping away from hockey — but not for good. The former Chicago Blackhawks captain — and current unrestricted free agent — announced in a social media post Thursday that while he’s ‘not fully retiring’ from the NHL, he will be ‘taking some time away from the game again this season.’” [ESPN]
It sure looks like Tomas Tatar has something left to give an NHL team this season. Where might he end up? “At this stage of his career, Tatar is more of a complementary attacker, but you have to imagine a team similarly situated to New Jersey – one that’s willing to play an aggressive, high-tempo attack that lends itself to Tatar’s skill set and skating abilities.” [TSN]
Who’s on the trade target list for this season? [The Athletic ($)]
“...Let’s take a closer look at one change that could alter the balance of power in each division next season, given the off-season business already in the books.” [Sportsnet]
