Devils Links

The Hockey News’ Hot Seat Radar series reaches the Devils and highlights an important question heading into the season: Is Vitek Vanecek the guy? [The Hockey News]

Some are starting to wonder!

Over the last 2 seasons, Jack Hughes has a higher Pts/Game than:



— Sidney Crosby

— Jason Robertson

— Artemi Panarin

— Johnny Gaudreau

— Alex Ovechkin

— Mika Zibanejad

— Kyle Connor

— Elias Pettersson



Is Jack already the best player in the Metro? pic.twitter.com/wJS0BW0mDA — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) August 15, 2023

Devils top this list with the best salary cap outlook in the NHL: [EP Rinkside ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Awful news here:

Jeff Petry to the Red Wings:

The Canadiens have acquired defenseman Gustav Lindström and a conditional 4th-round pick in 2025 in exchange for defenseman Jeff Petry.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/lHHWmrnsf6 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 15, 2023

David Krejci hangs up his skates:

After 1,032 games with the @NHLBruins, David Krejci has announced his retirement.



Congratulations on a fantastic career! pic.twitter.com/FWj0Ew8hh6 — NHL (@NHL) August 14, 2023

It's the end of an era in Boston following David Krejci's retirement pic.twitter.com/1mHgJkEea3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 14, 2023

“The Carolina Hurricanes have announced they’ve signed a 20-year extension on their lease with the owners of PNC Arena. PNC Arena’s owners, The Centennial Authority, along with Gale Force Sports and Entertainment L.L.C confirmed the Hurricanes will occupy the building in Raleigh, N.C. through the 2043-44 NHL season.” [Daily Faceoff]

“The debut episode of ‘A Mighty Journey’ isn’t just about Scott Niedermayer the champion. This is a story about a quiet outdoorsman, whose curiosity and deep loyalty to his friends and family allowed him to conquer new heights in each area of his life. A story that begins in a mining town, includes a Nirvana CD and features a Hollywood script that sees brothers sharing the Stanley Cup in a moment of pure bliss. Featuring: Scott Niedermayer, Bob Niedermayer, Carol Niedermayer, Rob Niedermayer, Lisa Niedermayer, Lou Lamoriello, Phil Pritchard, Jarrett Bousquet and narrated by Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick.”

Scott Wheeler turns the calendar toward the 2024 NHL Draft here with a preseason top 32 ranking of prospects: [The Athletic ($)]

Cale Makar will be on the cover of EA Sports’ NHL 24:

That's #NHL24 cover athlete Cale Makar, to you.



Watch the full reveal on August 16th ➡️ https://t.co/3Qozu2LGJO pic.twitter.com/3IRmeC371M — NHL (@NHL) August 14, 2023

“The International Ice Hockey Federation ruled in favor of the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday by agreeing that Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov had a valid NHL contract for the upcoming season when he signed with CSKA Moscow in the KHL.” [Associated Press]

“One of the most obvious ways to grow hockey is promoting more best-on-best atmospheres on the global stage, with Olympics participation and a reoccurring, stable World Cup of Hockey tournament. But that’s not the only way to boost NHL hockey. There are lessons to learn from around the sports world, if the NHL’s willing to be bold.” [The Athletic ($)]

