We are very much into the Ranking Things portion of the offseason, and it’s still nice to see positivity about Devils prospects:

The Top 50 Prospects in the NHL, revealed.



Let's hear it do you agree? pic.twitter.com/nAHLhOlXMM — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 11, 2023

Simon Nemec lands on this list from The Athletic of five top pro hockey players not in the NHL just yet: [The Athletic ($)]

It certainly doesn’t appear that the Devils are going to bring back Tomas Tatar. But should Tom Fitzgerald take a look? [Infernal Access ($)]

Here’s a friendly reminder to get your votes in for the 2023 All About the Jersey Top 25 New Jersey Devils Under 25 List: [All About the Jersey]

​​Hockey Links

Which RFAs are still unsigned at this point in the offseason? [Daily Faceoff] And who’s still available on the UFA market? [Daily Faceoff]

Sizing up the NHL’s LTIR landscape heading into the 2023-2024 season: [The Hockey News]

“The National Hockey League told a bankruptcy court this morning that if negotiations don’t resolve quickly with Diamond Sports Group over broadcasting the 12 hockey teams it has rights to, the league may come back to the court asking for emergency relief. That could mean asking the court to free the teams from the Bally Sports Regional Network contracts. DSG is Bally Sports’ parent company.” [Awful Announcing]

