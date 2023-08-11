Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Depth signing here, as Nolan Foote’s brother joins the organization:
#NEWS: We have signed defenseman Cal Foote to a one-year, two-way deal.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 9, 2023
Kid deserves season tickets, IMHO:
Look away, Canes fans pic.twitter.com/pSuf3uJwDA— Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) August 9, 2023
For those wanting a Tomas Tatar return:
The Tomas Tatar to Penguins noise is getting louder.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 10, 2023
The #NJDevils forward remains a free agent.https://t.co/m40UipUwBG
Hockey Links
“The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has banned fighting during the 2023-24 season. QMJHL players who fight during a game will be automatically ejected and face a potential suspension, according to new safety regulations published Thursday by the league.” [Bleacher Report]
A potential future home for the Coyotes:
The Coyotes are attempting to purchase some land in Mesa to construct a new arena. pic.twitter.com/FDCmuqioG9— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 9, 2023
Greg Wyshynski’s stock-up, stock-down offseason assessment for all 32 NHL teams. Where does everyone stand? [ESPN ($)]
“What do franchise players like (Auston) Matthews and (Elias) Pettersson consider besides money when deciding to commit long-term or not? The Athletic spoke to (Steven) Stamkos and had background conversations with a handful of high-profile agents and other active NHLers to provide an inside look.” [The Athletic ($)]
