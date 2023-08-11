 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 8/11/23: Two Foote Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 8/11/23

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Depth signing here, as Nolan Foote’s brother joins the organization:

Kid deserves season tickets, IMHO:

For those wanting a Tomas Tatar return:

​​Hockey Links

“The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has banned fighting during the 2023-24 season. QMJHL players who fight during a game will be automatically ejected and face a potential suspension, according to new safety regulations published Thursday by the league.” [Bleacher Report]

A potential future home for the Coyotes:

Greg Wyshynski’s stock-up, stock-down offseason assessment for all 32 NHL teams. Where does everyone stand? [ESPN ($)]

“What do franchise players like (Auston) Matthews and (Elias) Pettersson consider besides money when deciding to commit long-term or not? The Athletic spoke to (Steven) Stamkos and had background conversations with a handful of high-profile agents and other active NHLers to provide an inside look.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

