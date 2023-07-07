Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

What does this season look like for Akira Schmid?

Akira Schmid: AHL or NHL next season?



“I think either could happen, and we’re not necessarily hedging or betting on one or the other right now... There’s things that are evolving at that position internally that we’re still working through."



- #NJDevils AGM Dan MacKinnon. https://t.co/2nL1FbRdvb — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 6, 2023

Is there still hope to be had that Alexander Holtz can stick with the Devils, even after he put together a season that wasn’t quite what we all hoped for? [Infernal Access ($)]

Some familiar names:

NEWS: we've signed goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to a two-way AHL contract along with defenseman Colin Felix to a one-way AHL contract for the 2023-2024 season!



: https://t.co/eWi0gv7Ei5 pic.twitter.com/qTzBdYNmx6 — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) July 6, 2023

Per .@MarkDivver, another son of Tom Fitzgerald –– Brendan –– was invited to #NJDevils development camp next week. https://t.co/NAQykqCz6A — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 6, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Interesting situation:

Have learned that Tarasenko had multiple offers from clubs ranging from contenders to rebuilds in the $5.5-to-$6M per category at varying lengths. Rejected all—Carolina was one—and then fired agent. Kind of strange. (Had wanted to remain with Rangers but there was simply no space — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 5, 2023

"We’ve had conversations with Vladdy and his wife, Yana. This isn’t something we’re rushing into. We’re making sure that we’re educating ourselves and them. We’re going to hopefully make a decision in the near future.” — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 6, 2023

Filip Zadina is looking for a new home:

Hearing #LGRW will place Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers at 12 noon ET today for purposes of mutual contract termination.



Zadina is foregoing the $4.56 million remaining on his deal, seeking a fresh start elsewhere. Huge courage to bet on himself. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 6, 2023

A two-year deal for Anze Kopitar:

$7M AAV for Anze Kopitar on two-year extension https://t.co/XQAPX1CvA9 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 6, 2023

Twenty-two players have filed for salary arbitration: [NHL.com]

“Alain Vigneault believes his coaching days are behind him. In an interview with the Journal de Quebec’s Stephane Cadorette, the 62-year-old former bench boss confirms that he is not seeking a return to the NHL.” [TSN]

“Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance say they feel betrayed and confused by the NHL’s decision to launch — or as far as the HDA is concerned, re-launch — an inclusion committee to diversify the sport and make hockey more welcoming.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.