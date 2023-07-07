 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/7/23: Will He Stick? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/7/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: FEB 09 Kraken at Devils
New Jersey Devils right wing Alexander Holtz (10) looks on during the National Hockey League game between the Seattle Kraken and the New Jersey Devils on February 9, 2023 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

What does this season look like for Akira Schmid?

Is there still hope to be had that Alexander Holtz can stick with the Devils, even after he put together a season that wasn’t quite what we all hoped for? [Infernal Access ($)]

Some familiar names:

​​Hockey Links

Interesting situation:

Filip Zadina is looking for a new home:

A two-year deal for Anze Kopitar:

Twenty-two players have filed for salary arbitration: [NHL.com]

“Alain Vigneault believes his coaching days are behind him. In an interview with the Journal de Quebec’s Stephane Cadorette, the 62-year-old former bench boss confirms that he is not seeking a return to the NHL.” [TSN]

“Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance say they feel betrayed and confused by the NHL’s decision to launch — or as far as the HDA is concerned, re-launch — an inclusion committee to diversify the sport and make hockey more welcoming.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

