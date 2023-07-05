Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“Bastian is a very good 4th line winger. Not a good one. Not an OK one. Not a replacement-level one. A very good one.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Who’s still left on the free agent board? Anyone on this list you’d still entertain as a Devils signee? [Daily Faceoff] [NHL.com]

“If anyone expected to hear Mike Babcock apologize for his indiscretions during previous coaching stops in Toronto and Detroit, his introductory press conference as coach of the Blue Jackets on Saturday was likely disappointing. But Babcock, 60, spoke directly and emphatically about the process he’s gone through to become a better coach and communicator during his three and a half years away from the NHL, noting that those new skills will be required to have success with one of the league’s youngest rosters.” [The Athletic ($)]

The new as-yet-unnamed women’s hockey league will start with six teams in cities also yet to be named, three in Canada and three in the United States. [CBC]

Hockey Canada has hired Katherine Henderson as its next president and chief executive officer. [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.