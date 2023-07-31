 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/31/23: Summer Showcase Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/31/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils 2023 Development Camp
Lenni Hameenaho #29 of the New Jersey Devils skates during 2023 Development Camp on July 14, 2023 at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Devils Links

The Hockey Guy has some love for the Devils:

It warms the heart in this cold, dead portion of the offseason:

Oh this is nice. From the World Junior Summer Showcase:

Another dispatch from the World Junior Summer Showcase here, one which gives some love to Devils prospect Seamus Casey: [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

New NHLPA boss Marty Walsh chats with ESPN on a variety of topics, including the Olympics conversation, the Coyotes debacle and more: [ESPN]

“For nearly two decades, Bergeron’s elite defensive play drove hugely favourable goal differentials for the Bruins and kept them atop the standings on an annual basis. In fact, finding a comparable for Bergeron is nearly impossible in the statistical modern era (2007-23) – Pavel Datsyuk retired nearly ten seasons ago, leaving just Pittsburgh Penguins dynamo Sidney Crosby. That alone says everything about the resume Bergeron’s built over the years.” [TSN]

Some seriously grotesque behavior from a weird corner of the internet that I wish I did not know about: “Kraken forward Alex Wennberg, and his wife Felicia, are getting systematically harassed by a group of people on social media website Tiktok because Felicia asked a certain group of users on Tiktok to stop oversexualizing and objectifying her husband on her Instagram. This certain group of users have spent the last three days harassing the Tiktok comment section of the Kraken, and Alex and Felicia’s instagram pages in response.” [Davy Jones’ Locker Room]

