Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Hockey Guy has some love for the Devils:

It warms the heart in this cold, dead portion of the offseason:

Who were the top playmakers in 2022-23 at 5v5?



Using AllThreeZones tracked passing data weighed by pass type, here are the top 40: pic.twitter.com/xcce6g8PE5 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 28, 2023

Who got the best scoring opportunities in 2022-23 at 5v5?



Using AllThreeZones tracked shot data weighed by variables like shot and pre-shot pass type, here are the top 40: pic.twitter.com/EQm8s9W1LO — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 29, 2023

Oh this is nice. From the World Junior Summer Showcase:

What a play by Lenni Hameenaho (NJD) to backcheck and get the puck back and is rewarded with a beautiful shot in the low slot. Finland evens the score 1-1. #WJSS pic.twitter.com/mJ3EBoYe3x — Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) July 29, 2023

Another dispatch from the World Junior Summer Showcase here, one which gives some love to Devils prospect Seamus Casey: [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

New NHLPA boss Marty Walsh chats with ESPN on a variety of topics, including the Olympics conversation, the Coyotes debacle and more: [ESPN]

“For nearly two decades, Bergeron’s elite defensive play drove hugely favourable goal differentials for the Bruins and kept them atop the standings on an annual basis. In fact, finding a comparable for Bergeron is nearly impossible in the statistical modern era (2007-23) – Pavel Datsyuk retired nearly ten seasons ago, leaving just Pittsburgh Penguins dynamo Sidney Crosby. That alone says everything about the resume Bergeron’s built over the years.” [TSN]

Some seriously grotesque behavior from a weird corner of the internet that I wish I did not know about: “Kraken forward Alex Wennberg, and his wife Felicia, are getting systematically harassed by a group of people on social media website Tiktok because Felicia asked a certain group of users on Tiktok to stop oversexualizing and objectifying her husband on her Instagram. This certain group of users have spent the last three days harassing the Tiktok comment section of the Kraken, and Alex and Felicia’s instagram pages in response.” [Davy Jones’ Locker Room]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.