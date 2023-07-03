Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Free agency is rolling along, and Tom Fitzgerald has done a bit of tinkering here and there:
The buddies are back!— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2023
We have re-signed Nate Bastian and Mikey McLeod.
Bastian: https://t.co/92hrbPLmRd
McLeod: https://t.co/ZQbKpnvWZy pic.twitter.com/RzWKWZRbxY
TRADE ALERT— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2023
We have acquired Colin Miller from Dallas in exchange for our 2025 5th Round Pick.
: https://t.co/drh929PGi1 pic.twitter.com/lWa7FsjKQ9
#NEWS: We have signed Erik Källgren to a one year, two-way contract.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2023
: https://t.co/6KMmSz7H56 pic.twitter.com/FUNy2pyQqF
#NEWS: We have signed Kyle Criscuolo and Justin Dowling, each to two-way contracts.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2023
: https://t.co/l64y9M8KMp pic.twitter.com/9aYjlCPfaO
McLeod and Bastian talk:
A closer look at what Colin Miller could bring to the defense: “Miller’s microstats paint a better picture of why he was one of the Stars’ best shot-suppressing blueliners. He was one of the more sound rush defenders in the NHL, ranking in the 79th percentile in entry chance prevention and 72nd percentile in preventing zone entries with puck possession. The Devils were one of the top rush defense teams in 2022-23, so he should help them maintain that spot atop the league.” [Infernal Access ($)]
Hockey Links
ESPN has about as comprehensive a free agency tracker as anyone, so here’s a good place to read through all the deals that have been handed out in the early part of the new league year. Who would you say did well? Who did poorly? [ESPN]
“The post-pandemic hockey landscape meant another year with just a $1 million increase to the salary cap, but everyone in the league knows it’s set for a big leap next summer. That made short contracts — many with performance bonuses like (Max) Pacioretty’s with the Washington Capitals — a popular route for players and teams willing to take moderate risks and kick money down the road.” [Associated Press]
Deals for former Devils:
Miles Wood #GoAvsGo— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 2, 2023
$2.5M x 6
M-NTC: 6 team no-trade beginning on June 15, 2024
Breakdown:
Yr 1: $3.25M (M-NTC beginning June 15)
Yr 2: $3.25M (M-NTC)
Yr 3: $2.5M (M-NTC)
Yr 4: $2M (M-NTC)
Yr 5: $2M (M-NTC)
Yr 6: $2M (M-NTC)https://t.co/111GyNkhkc
Ryan Graves #LetsGoPens— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 2, 2023
6 year x $4.5M AAV
2023-24: $3.75M + $2M SB
2024-25: $3.5M + $2M SB
2025-26: $2.75M + $2M SB
2026-27: $1.75M + $2M SB
2027-28: $1.75M + $2M SB
2028-29: $1.5M + 2M SB
2023-24 to 2025-26 - 12 team no trade list
2026-27 to 2028-29 - 8 team no trade list
Mackenzie Blackwood signs with the Sharks on a two year deal worth $2.35 million AAV. pic.twitter.com/OVfhLiTvYQ— TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 1, 2023
“Organizers announced plans Friday to launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport’s top players for years to come. The North American league is expected to start with six teams — three in the U.S. and three in Canada — according to a person with knowledge of the league’s plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details were not made public.” [Associated Press]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
