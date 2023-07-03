Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Free agency is rolling along, and Tom Fitzgerald has done a bit of tinkering here and there:

The buddies are back!



We have re-signed Nate Bastian and Mikey McLeod.



Bastian: https://t.co/92hrbPLmRd

McLeod: https://t.co/ZQbKpnvWZy pic.twitter.com/RzWKWZRbxY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2023

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired Colin Miller from Dallas in exchange for our 2025 5th Round Pick.



: https://t.co/drh929PGi1 pic.twitter.com/lWa7FsjKQ9 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2023

#NEWS: We have signed Erik Källgren to a one year, two-way contract.



: https://t.co/6KMmSz7H56 pic.twitter.com/FUNy2pyQqF — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2023

#NEWS: We have signed Kyle Criscuolo and Justin Dowling, each to two-way contracts.



: https://t.co/l64y9M8KMp pic.twitter.com/9aYjlCPfaO — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2023

McLeod and Bastian talk:

A closer look at what Colin Miller could bring to the defense: “Miller’s microstats paint a better picture of why he was one of the Stars’ best shot-suppressing blueliners. He was one of the more sound rush defenders in the NHL, ranking in the 79th percentile in entry chance prevention and 72nd percentile in preventing zone entries with puck possession. The Devils were one of the top rush defense teams in 2022-23, so he should help them maintain that spot atop the league.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

ESPN has about as comprehensive a free agency tracker as anyone, so here’s a good place to read through all the deals that have been handed out in the early part of the new league year. Who would you say did well? Who did poorly? [ESPN]

“The post-pandemic hockey landscape meant another year with just a $1 million increase to the salary cap, but everyone in the league knows it’s set for a big leap next summer. That made short contracts — many with performance bonuses like (Max) Pacioretty’s with the Washington Capitals — a popular route for players and teams willing to take moderate risks and kick money down the road.” [Associated Press]

Deals for former Devils:

Miles Wood #GoAvsGo

$2.5M x 6



M-NTC: 6 team no-trade beginning on June 15, 2024



Breakdown:

Yr 1: $3.25M (M-NTC beginning June 15)

Yr 2: $3.25M (M-NTC)

Yr 3: $2.5M (M-NTC)

Yr 4: $2M (M-NTC)

Yr 5: $2M (M-NTC)

Yr 6: $2M (M-NTC)https://t.co/111GyNkhkc — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 2, 2023

Ryan Graves #LetsGoPens

6 year x $4.5M AAV



2023-24: $3.75M + $2M SB

2024-25: $3.5M + $2M SB

2025-26: $2.75M + $2M SB

2026-27: $1.75M + $2M SB

2027-28: $1.75M + $2M SB

2028-29: $1.5M + 2M SB



2023-24 to 2025-26 - 12 team no trade list

2026-27 to 2028-29 - 8 team no trade list — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 2, 2023

Mackenzie Blackwood signs with the Sharks on a two year deal worth $2.35 million AAV. pic.twitter.com/OVfhLiTvYQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 1, 2023

“Organizers announced plans Friday to launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport’s top players for years to come. The North American league is expected to start with six teams — three in the U.S. and three in Canada — according to a person with knowledge of the league’s plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details were not made public.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.