What should we expect from Luke Hughes in his first season in the NHL? [Infernal Access ($)]

Inside a New Jersey sports memorabilia store that links fans to their favorite players: [NHL.com]

​​Hockey Links

Vladimir Tarasenko lands with the Senators:

News Release: The #Sens have signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5M contract: https://t.co/ppb8H1AT1b pic.twitter.com/AXsTVMOZkh — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 27, 2023

An extension for Sebastian Aho:

Hurricanes formally announce a birthday extension for Sebastian Aho — 8x$9.75M https://t.co/jkgmnmLRAp — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 26, 2023

Well isn’t that interesting:

The Maple Leafs announced today that goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely and will be placed on Injured Reserve/Long Term Injury prior to the start of the season. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) July 26, 2023

“A former NHL Players’ Association employee, who alleges he was fired because he refused to keep quiet about a colleague who was allegedly defrauding the union of more than $100,000, will argue in a court hearing in Toronto today (July 26) that the NHLPA should be forced to hand over all of its records and investigative reports about the alleged fraud.” [TSN]

