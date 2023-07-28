 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/28/23: Expectations Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/28/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Luke Hughes #43 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Eastern Conference Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

What should we expect from Luke Hughes in his first season in the NHL? [Infernal Access ($)]

Inside a New Jersey sports memorabilia store that links fans to their favorite players: [NHL.com]

​​Hockey Links

Vladimir Tarasenko lands with the Senators:

An extension for Sebastian Aho:

Well isn’t that interesting:

“A former NHL Players’ Association employee, who alleges he was fired because he refused to keep quiet about a colleague who was allegedly defrauding the union of more than $100,000, will argue in a court hearing in Toronto today (July 26) that the NHLPA should be forced to hand over all of its records and investigative reports about the alleged fraud.” [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

