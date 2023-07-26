Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“Right now, Hughes would easily be worth $12 million in on-ice value and with his age and a rising cap his value soars well above his current cap hit.” Is Jack Hughes on one of the best contracts in the league? You better believe he is. [The Athletic ($)]

What should we expect from Jesper Bratt in the 2023-2024 season? “Bratt may not surpass 30 goals again, but he should get close, especially considering his role with the team. If he spends the majority of his time with Hughes and Toffoli, he could be in for quite a few assists since those two are high-volume shooters who can put the puck in the net.” [The Hockey Writers]

​​Hockey Links

Patrice Bergeron announces his retirement: “As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms. It wasn’t a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love.”

And then there’s … this:

So, is Pavel Zacha the No. 1 center in Boston? — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) July 25, 2023

Rocky Wirtz:

We are deeply saddened to join the Wirtz Family in mourning the sudden passing of our Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz today at the age of 70. pic.twitter.com/WA58pXWl9M — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 26, 2023

Sad news: #Blackhawks announce the sudden passing of Rocky Wirtz at the age of 70. pic.twitter.com/Ozsa8lwPUP — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 26, 2023

Tony DeAngelo:

The #Canes have signed Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.675 million.



The now 27-year-old produced 51 points with Carolina during the 2021-22 campaign, which was then a single-season team record for a defenseman. pic.twitter.com/k8RMszxpiC — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) July 25, 2023

“The work is never done as a video coach. Video coaches definitely put in the most hours. Any head coach will tell you that.” Interesting story here on a behind-the-scenes role: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.