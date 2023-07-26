 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/26/23: Worth Every Dollar Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/26/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Eastern Conference Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

“Right now, Hughes would easily be worth $12 million in on-ice value and with his age and a rising cap his value soars well above his current cap hit.” Is Jack Hughes on one of the best contracts in the league? You better believe he is. [The Athletic ($)]

What should we expect from Jesper Bratt in the 2023-2024 season? “Bratt may not surpass 30 goals again, but he should get close, especially considering his role with the team. If he spends the majority of his time with Hughes and Toffoli, he could be in for quite a few assists since those two are high-volume shooters who can put the puck in the net.” [The Hockey Writers]

Patrice Bergeron announces his retirement: “As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms. It wasn’t a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love.”

“The work is never done as a video coach. Video coaches definitely put in the most hours. Any head coach will tell you that.” Interesting story here on a behind-the-scenes role: [The Athletic ($)]

