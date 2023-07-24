 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/24/23: Powered Play Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/24/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
What might Luke Hughes add to the power play this season?
Devils Links

New Devils Colin Miller and Tomas Nosek talk about joining New Jersey: [Devils NHL]

With a few roster changes and Andrew Brunette’s departure, what might we expect to see from the Devils power play in the 2023-2024 season? [Infernal Access ($)]

On Devils prospect Simon Nemec and Blue Jackets prospect David Jiricek: [EP Rinkside ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Vince Dunn gets a four-year deal from the Kraken:

Ilya Samsonov deal with the Leafs:

“Arbitration hearings can get ugly in the NHL. It’s best to get a deal done beforehand to avoid damaging relationships like what happened in Montreal with P.K. Subban, writes Rachel Doerrie.” [The Hockey News]

On an Erik Karlsson trade: “According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnson, the reigning Norris Trophy winner has spoken with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, and Carolina Hurricanes, plus others.” [TSN]

“Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes are closing in on a long-term contract, general manager Don Waddell said Thursday.” [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

