Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

New Devils Colin Miller and Tomas Nosek talk about joining New Jersey: [Devils NHL]

“I appreciate the opportunity to join the Devils organization, and excited to join the group.”



Hear from Tomáš Nosek and Colin Miller after signing with the Devils.



Full Nosek: https://t.co/GuYJ0hZ84Y

Full Miller: https://t.co/43eCegCdVH pic.twitter.com/Uz4Et3xqfd — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 20, 2023

With a few roster changes and Andrew Brunette’s departure, what might we expect to see from the Devils power play in the 2023-2024 season? [Infernal Access ($)]

On Devils prospect Simon Nemec and Blue Jackets prospect David Jiricek: [EP Rinkside ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Vince Dunn gets a four-year deal from the Kraken:

GOT THE DEAL DUNN! ✍️



We’ve agreed to terms with defenseman @vince_dunn on a four-year contract with a $7.35M AAV! pic.twitter.com/Usj1T21Y8X — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 21, 2023

Ilya Samsonov deal with the Leafs:

Ilya Samsonov has been awarded a one-year contract worth $3.55M with the #leafs by an arbitrator. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 23, 2023

“Arbitration hearings can get ugly in the NHL. It’s best to get a deal done beforehand to avoid damaging relationships like what happened in Montreal with P.K. Subban, writes Rachel Doerrie.” [The Hockey News]

On an Erik Karlsson trade: “According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnson, the reigning Norris Trophy winner has spoken with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, and Carolina Hurricanes, plus others.” [TSN]

“Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes are closing in on a long-term contract, general manager Don Waddell said Thursday.” [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.