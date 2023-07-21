 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/21/23: The Challenge Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/21/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Eastern Conference Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Those hands!

Tomáš Nosek gets a deal:

Erik Haula on what’s ahead: “Last year was a really fun year. We definitely exceeded a lot of expectations for individuals, and as a team. Now just looking at some of the offseason moves to help build on last year, we’re excited.” [NHL.com]

“But what New Jersey has going right now is a fun, winning culture that players want to be a part of. Erik Haula and Jesper Bratt wanted to stay. Timo Meier, after coming over from the San Jose Sharks at the 2023 trade deadline, did as well. All three have new, multi-year contracts. Even Tyler Toffoli preferred New Jersey over Calgary, and now he’s a Devil. I think it says a lot about Fitzgerald. Obviously players want to win and get paid. But for New Jersey to suddenly be retaining – and gaining – talent in today’s NHL, it shows the players have trust in Fitzgerald.” [Daily Faceoff]

Chico speaks:

FWIW: Josh Harris is now officially in the NFL business.

​​Hockey Links

“The Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes remain the primary suitors for Karlsson. Each club has been granted permission to speak directly with him, and the Penguins have had multiple people other than Dubas, including select players, talk with Karlsson in recent weeks. Based on those talks, several people within the organization are confident Karlsson prefers to be traded to the Penguins.” [The Athletic ($)]

What teams have improved the most this offseason? [The Athletic ($)]

A look at ten NHL players likely to bounce back in the 2023-2024 season: [Daily Faceoff]

The Hockey Guy talks misery:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

