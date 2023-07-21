Here are your links for today:

Those hands!

Tomáš Nosek gets a deal:

#NEWS: We have signed forward Tomáš Nosek to a one-year, one-way deal.



: https://t.co/VQU7s3KMAJ pic.twitter.com/SUsTQcTGrN — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 19, 2023

Erik Haula on what’s ahead: “Last year was a really fun year. We definitely exceeded a lot of expectations for individuals, and as a team. Now just looking at some of the offseason moves to help build on last year, we’re excited.” [NHL.com]

“But what New Jersey has going right now is a fun, winning culture that players want to be a part of. Erik Haula and Jesper Bratt wanted to stay. Timo Meier, after coming over from the San Jose Sharks at the 2023 trade deadline, did as well. All three have new, multi-year contracts. Even Tyler Toffoli preferred New Jersey over Calgary, and now he’s a Devil. I think it says a lot about Fitzgerald. Obviously players want to win and get paid. But for New Jersey to suddenly be retaining – and gaining – talent in today’s NHL, it shows the players have trust in Fitzgerald.” [Daily Faceoff]

Chico speaks:

Spoke with the great Chico Resch this week.



We discuss the #NJDevils’ offseason moves, the goalie room, and how Billy MacMillan, the 1st Devils GM/coach, convinced him to stay in NJ (and not go to the Rangers).https://t.co/r16wT3QrD2 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 20, 2023

FWIW: Josh Harris is now officially in the NFL business.

Breaking: NFL owners have unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, a league source told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/VriwqSpU4I — ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2023

“The Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes remain the primary suitors for Karlsson. Each club has been granted permission to speak directly with him, and the Penguins have had multiple people other than Dubas, including select players, talk with Karlsson in recent weeks. Based on those talks, several people within the organization are confident Karlsson prefers to be traded to the Penguins.” [The Athletic ($)]

What teams have improved the most this offseason? [The Athletic ($)]

A look at ten NHL players likely to bounce back in the 2023-2024 season: [Daily Faceoff]

The Hockey Guy talks misery:

