Devils in the Details - 7/19/23: Elite Erik Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/19/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Erik Haula #56 of the New Jersey Devils skates during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

FWIW:

Elite:

“The New Jersey Devils will participate in this year’s Prospects Challenge, hosted by the Buffalo Sabres, from Sept. 15 through 18. The annual event will see teams from the Devils, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Buffalo Sabres compete at LECOM Harborcenter.” [Devils NHL]

Prudential Center news:

On goaltending prospect Tyler Brennan:

That’s our guy:

​​Hockey Links

Pour one out for all those wishcasting Ross Colton to the Devils in the near future:

Alex Galchenyuk, following his arrest:

Flames will retire Miikka Kiprusoff’s No. 34:

You know we’re fully into the offseason when we’re reading lists like this one: Scott Wheeler’s summer 2023 ranking of the NHL’s best prospects. [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

