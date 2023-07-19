Here are your links for today:

Elliotte Friedman says he thinks the #NJDevils have looked into both John Gibson and Connor Hellebuyck, among others.



Says teams are playing a poker game, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock if Hellebuyck started 23-24 in Winnipeg (4:15 timestamp) https://t.co/7hB0Fx4Cji — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) July 19, 2023

I appreciate this level of petty from Erik Haula Former team, eliminated by them in the playoffs the last three seasons.



(via @PeteBlackburn @chytils) pic.twitter.com/Kec5gAh6ld — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) July 17, 2023

“The New Jersey Devils will participate in this year’s Prospects Challenge, hosted by the Buffalo Sabres, from Sept. 15 through 18. The annual event will see teams from the Devils, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Buffalo Sabres compete at LECOM Harborcenter.” [Devils NHL]

We are proud to announce that we have joined with @PruCenter and @NJDevils to become the arena’s new hospitality partner. We couldn’t be more excited to bring an elevated food and beverage experience grounded in the flavors of New Jersey to fans at events throughout the year! pic.twitter.com/y6OHYTdRSu — Levy (@LevyRestaurants) July 17, 2023

#NJDevils goalie prospect Tyler Brennan “looks up to” playoff hero Akira Schmid.



Schmid’s meteoric rise has Brennan even more excited for his future with NJ.https://t.co/GGoOz9Uep6 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 18, 2023

Timo Meier Camp is in session!



The @NJDevils winger is helping develop the next generation of Swiss-born players at his hockey camp in his hometown of Herisau. pic.twitter.com/QEIpM1j51g — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 17, 2023

Ross Colton’s new deal with #GoAvsGo is 4 years x $4 million, buying three UFA years. https://t.co/9MPqUY9uxJ — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 17, 2023

Miikka Kiprusoff: one of a kind pic.twitter.com/ZdOWRvEV7K — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 18, 2023

You know we’re fully into the offseason when we’re reading lists like this one: Scott Wheeler’s summer 2023 ranking of the NHL’s best prospects. [The Athletic ($)]

