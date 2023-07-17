 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/17/23: We’re Talking Depth Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/17/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Montreal Canadiens
Chris Tierney #67 of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period in the NHL game at the Centre Bell on March 11, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A look back at Development Camp:

The Hockey Guy on the Devils:

ICYMI: Some organizational depth.

Billy MacMillan:

​​Hockey Links

Tony DeAngelo news:

Lightning sign basically a whole draft class!

Ty Smith gets a new deal:

At this point I’m simply begging the Sharks to trade Erik Karlsson so we can stop talking about an Erik Karlsson trade: [Sportsnet]

Some pretty disturbing comments comments allegedly made by former Coyote Alexander Galchenyuk in the incident that ended his time with Arizona: [Arizona Sports]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

