A look back at Development Camp:

Development Camp is about more than just on-ice performance. After a week in New Jersey, the 33 players learned what it means to be a Devil.@amandacstein reports.#NJDevils | @RWJBarnabas pic.twitter.com/jQGizI07YL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 14, 2023

The boys had a great time at @WestPoint_USMA yesterday taking part in team-building activities, touring the academy, and hiking.



Let's take a look back. pic.twitter.com/8LtP4iY6zs — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 14, 2023

The Hockey Guy on the Devils:

ICYMI: Some organizational depth.

Billy MacMillan:

Billy MacMillan was the first ever Head Coach in Devils history. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time. https://t.co/M7KQVihzFK — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 16, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Tony DeAngelo news:

On Friday, we placed veteran defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers for purposes of buying out the final season of the two-year, $5 million AAV contract agreed to last offseason.



Read more about the roster move in the @Shift4 Transaction Analysis.… — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 15, 2023

Tony Deangelo is the first player to be bought out more than once.



Buyout history can be found here: https://t.co/fvKP2wVnRk — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 14, 2023

Lightning sign basically a whole draft class!

HEEEEERE'S JEANNOT



We have signed restricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.665 million.



: https://t.co/d71YjRM8S5 pic.twitter.com/gjMAHJ7mcn — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 15, 2023

Ty Smith gets a new deal:

The Penguins have signed defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year contract.



The deal runs through the 2023.24 season, carrying an average annual value of $775,000. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 15, 2023

At this point I’m simply begging the Sharks to trade Erik Karlsson so we can stop talking about an Erik Karlsson trade: [Sportsnet]

Some pretty disturbing comments comments allegedly made by former Coyote Alexander Galchenyuk in the incident that ended his time with Arizona: [Arizona Sports]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.