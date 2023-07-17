Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
A look back at Development Camp:
Development Camp is about more than just on-ice performance. After a week in New Jersey, the 33 players learned what it means to be a Devil.@amandacstein reports.#NJDevils | @RWJBarnabas pic.twitter.com/jQGizI07YL— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 14, 2023
The boys had a great time at @WestPoint_USMA yesterday taking part in team-building activities, touring the academy, and hiking.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 14, 2023
Let's take a look back. pic.twitter.com/8LtP4iY6zs
The Hockey Guy on the Devils:
ICYMI: Some organizational depth.
#NEWS: We have signed Chris Tierney to a one-year, two-way deal.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 14, 2023
: https://t.co/2XS4jTcciQ pic.twitter.com/pY1csgEd9R
Billy MacMillan:
Billy MacMillan was the first ever Head Coach in Devils history. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time. https://t.co/M7KQVihzFK— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 16, 2023
Hockey Links
Tony DeAngelo news:
On Friday, we placed veteran defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers for purposes of buying out the final season of the two-year, $5 million AAV contract agreed to last offseason.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 15, 2023
Read more about the roster move in the @Shift4 Transaction Analysis.…
Tony Deangelo is the first player to be bought out more than once.— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 14, 2023
Buyout history can be found here: https://t.co/fvKP2wVnRk
Lightning sign basically a whole draft class!
HEEEEERE'S JEANNOT— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 15, 2023
We have signed restricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.665 million.
: https://t.co/d71YjRM8S5 pic.twitter.com/gjMAHJ7mcn
Ty Smith gets a new deal:
The Penguins have signed defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year contract.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 15, 2023
The deal runs through the 2023.24 season, carrying an average annual value of $775,000.
At this point I’m simply begging the Sharks to trade Erik Karlsson so we can stop talking about an Erik Karlsson trade: [Sportsnet]
Some pretty disturbing comments comments allegedly made by former Coyote Alexander Galchenyuk in the incident that ended his time with Arizona: [Arizona Sports]
