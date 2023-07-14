Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nolan Foote, come on down. Is there a route to the big club for this guy?

#NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald called Nolan Foote “the example of proper player development.”



My latest on Foote’s path, how his dad, Adam, helps him, and his NJ future role in NJ.



“He’s put himself in a position to play full-time in New Jersey next year.”https://t.co/kPyVZr6DOk — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 13, 2023

Official team website has a few tidbits on the 3-on-3 tournament at Development Camp: [Devils NHL]

If Tom Fitzgerald doesn’t swing for a top goaltending name, is there an under-the-radar guy who might be a good option? [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Hockey Canada situation:

Several team execs, sponsors and player agents tell me they are bracing for the NHL's possible release of an investigation report re an alleged sexual assault involving as many as eight players on Canada's 2018 world juniors team.

If NHL names and suspends players allegedly… — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 13, 2023

Alex Galchenyuk:

The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) July 13, 2023

On the hit and run incident: police said that “it was only property damage and no injuries.”



Jail official said he was booked into city jail on Sunday evening and released the following day on his own recognizance. According to court records, Galchenyuk was arraigned on Monday — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 13, 2023

Jesper Boqvist finds a home:

It sounds like free agent Patrick Kane is going to wait out finding a landing place until we get into the 2023-2024 season: [ESPN]

Who wins the Stanley Cup? Who gets canned first? Who disappoints? The Athletic staff takes a look at some early 2023-2024 season predictions: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.