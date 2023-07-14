 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/14/23: Foote Path Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/14/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: MAR 21 Wild at Devils
New Jersey Devils left wing Nolan Foote (25) looks on during the National Hockey League game between the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils on March 21, 2023 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nolan Foote, come on down. Is there a route to the big club for this guy?

Official team website has a few tidbits on the 3-on-3 tournament at Development Camp: [Devils NHL]

If Tom Fitzgerald doesn’t swing for a top goaltending name, is there an under-the-radar guy who might be a good option? [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Hockey Canada situation:

Alex Galchenyuk:

Jesper Boqvist finds a home:

It sounds like free agent Patrick Kane is going to wait out finding a landing place until we get into the 2023-2024 season: [ESPN]

Who wins the Stanley Cup? Who gets canned first? Who disappoints? The Athletic staff takes a look at some early 2023-2024 season predictions: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

