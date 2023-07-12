Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A couple notable nuggets here from Frank Seravalli:

On DFO Rundown, Frank Seravalli says the #NJDevils’ preference would be for Akira Schmid to start as many games as possible in the AHL next season.



He also says he thinks we’re nearing a conclusion on the 2018 Hockey Canada investigation and teams are bracing for suspensions — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) July 10, 2023

So the question is: Does Akira Schmid belong largely in the AHL in the 2023-2024 season, even after a promising showing in the postseason? [Infernal Access ($)]

Development Camp time:

Development Camp is back in session.



Here’s who’s joining us this week. pic.twitter.com/yhxs3nN6AL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 10, 2023

#NJDevils development camp gets underway today. Which prospect would you like to know more about?



Here's the roster/breakdown of the week's events:https://t.co/mTXtaIpBwW — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) July 10, 2023

Seamus Casey on what’s ahead for him after an impressive freshman season at Michigan: [Devils NHL]

“(Josh) Filmon’s back for his second development camp this summer and you could tell he is one of the more prepared prospects in attendance. Filmon noticeably won his puck battles, controlled the puck well, appeared to be one of the better skaters on the ice in his group, and snapped a couple of pucks by the goaltenders in attendance on Monday.” [New Jersey Hockey Now]

There’s going to be some high expectations for a young team this season:

Based on current projected lineups, these teams have the youngest average ages.



Columbus - 25.3

Ottawa - 25.4

New Jersey - 25.5

Arizona - 25.8

Buffalo - 25.8

Montreal - 26.2

Vancouver - 26.5

Florida - 26.9

Chicago - 27.2

San Jose - 27.3 — CapFriendly Depth Charts (@CF_DepthCharts) July 10, 2023

​​Hockey Links

A few signings:

K'Andre Miller signs a two-year extension with #NYR carrying a $3.872M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 11, 2023

Hearing newly-acquired Alex Newhook will sign a four-year, $2.9M AAV extension with the Montreal Canadiens — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 11, 2023

Getting grittier



The #Canes have signed forward Brendan Lemieux to a one-year deal.



Details » https://t.co/lkgCBYbvUn pic.twitter.com/6bUn5HC6eT — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 11, 2023

#preds announce they’ve signed Denis Gurianov: 1-year x $850k. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 11, 2023

#sjsharks announce a deal for Filip Zadina: 1-year, $1.1 million. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 10, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.