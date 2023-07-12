 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/12/23: We’re Camping Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/12/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
Where does Akira Schmid belong in the 2023-2024 season?
Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A couple notable nuggets here from Frank Seravalli:

So the question is: Does Akira Schmid belong largely in the AHL in the 2023-2024 season, even after a promising showing in the postseason? [Infernal Access ($)]

Development Camp time:

Seamus Casey on what’s ahead for him after an impressive freshman season at Michigan: [Devils NHL]

“(Josh) Filmon’s back for his second development camp this summer and you could tell he is one of the more prepared prospects in attendance. Filmon noticeably won his puck battles, controlled the puck well, appeared to be one of the better skaters on the ice in his group, and snapped a couple of pucks by the goaltenders in attendance on Monday.” [New Jersey Hockey Now]

There’s going to be some high expectations for a young team this season:

​​Hockey Links

A few signings:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

