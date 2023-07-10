 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 7/10/23: Camp Time Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 7/10/23

By Nate Pilling
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Portraits
Lenni Hameenaho poses for a portrait after being selected 58th overall by the New Jersey Devils during the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Development camp gets underway. As of this writing, I have yet to see a roster.

On John Gibson: “Much has been made about his future with the Anaheim Ducks, and he’s regularly popped up on trade boards this summer. He has struggled behind a porous Ducks defense for a few seasons. Perhaps a change of scenery would do him well. But even if that’s the case, he shouldn’t be on Devils’ radar this summer.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Alex DeBrincat heads to Detroit:

“...Numerous sources have told me that (Kyle) Dubas remains intrigued by the idea of adding (Erik) Karlsson, that the Penguins are still involved in talks with the Sharks. Dubas himself acknowledged last week at his press conference that he’s spoken with the Sharks about Karlsson.” [The Athletic ($)]

A look around the league at what each team’s biggest roster hole is a week into free agency: [The Athletic ($)]

Interesting thread over at r/hockey: What is the biggest what if in your team’s history? [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

