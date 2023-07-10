Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Development camp gets underway. As of this writing, I have yet to see a roster.

#NJDevils Dev Camp starts tomorrow!

It gets going with on-ice work later in the day on Monday. First session begins at 3:45pm and we’ll have you fully covered all through camp! — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) July 9, 2023

On John Gibson: “Much has been made about his future with the Anaheim Ducks, and he’s regularly popped up on trade boards this summer. He has struggled behind a porous Ducks defense for a few seasons. Perhaps a change of scenery would do him well. But even if that’s the case, he shouldn’t be on Devils’ radar this summer.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Alex DeBrincat heads to Detroit:

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 1st round pick and a 4th round pick in 2024. pic.twitter.com/OSFiSrWRD9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 10, 2023

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed Alex DeBrincat to a 4-year extension with an AAV of $7,875,000. pic.twitter.com/F3aiEpzqO1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 10, 2023

“...Numerous sources have told me that (Kyle) Dubas remains intrigued by the idea of adding (Erik) Karlsson, that the Penguins are still involved in talks with the Sharks. Dubas himself acknowledged last week at his press conference that he’s spoken with the Sharks about Karlsson.” [The Athletic ($)]

A look around the league at what each team’s biggest roster hole is a week into free agency: [The Athletic ($)]

Interesting thread over at r/hockey: What is the biggest what if in your team’s history? [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.