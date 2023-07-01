The 2023 Free Agency Frenzy Open Post for the New Jersey Devils

Free Agency Frenzy is back in its traditional July 1 date. The NHL’s calendar is back to normal and this concludes what has been a busy week within the league. Trades, awards, draft picks, and all kinds of speculation in between happened within the last 10 days or so. Today is when a lot of money is going to be spent. Even if the UFA class is not that strong for this year. New Jersey Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has been excellent this month in handling the team’s business. It may be a quiet day for him and New Jersey. For the other 31 teams, it may not be. And it is always entertaining to see who does what and who ends up making a costly mistake.

The Time: Noon ET. News will likely start in the morning about deals that have been all but signed. No one can actually sign anything until noon, though.

The Preview: Jared wrote up a free agency preview yesterday. Check that out if you have not yet. It is an excellent summation of all the Devils have done so far, what is left for them to do, how much money they have to spend, and what to expect for this day.

The Notable Moves Made Since that Preview: This is not everything but these are the major ones from Friday.

The Song for the Day: It is an oldie like Reaves and Perry. It is a classic. It is a power pop anthem. From Cheap Trick’s Live in Budokan! album, it’s “I Want You to Want Me.” An appropriate sentiment from the teams courting these UFAs for their signature today. Or the UFA players looking to get a deal today.

The Purpose of this Open Post: This is where you should comment about all of the moves made today in free agency. The moves the Devils made. The moves you wish the Devils made. The moves other teams in the NHL made. This is an open post for all of free agency. Please react as you see fit.

The Plan: We will do our best to get posts up for major (read: NHL) signings by the Devils. Minor signings may be lumped in together as needed.

Here is one that specifically important for today: Please, please, please do not share unconfirmed rumors and “news” from false sources like fake Twitter accounts, “insiderrs,” a “rumor breaker,” people who claim to have sources and not even have 100 followers on Twitter, people who spell the names of actual insiders with numbers, etc. Such things will be deleted. Warnings and bans will be handed out for repeat or intentional offenses. Please stick to people who may actually know things. Think Elliotte Friedman, Renaud Lavoie, Kevin Weekes, etc. There’s going to be a lot happening online, especially once noon hits. There’s no need to introduce fake news to overtake actual news. It gets people riled up about something that is not likely to happen from someone who claimed they heard somebody. It brings people down when it does not happen. For the benefit of everyone, link to legit sources and don’t make things up. Being right is more important than being first.

That all said. Enjoy this year’s Free Agency Frenzy and hope that Tom Fitzgerald continues to spend wisely this year. He has had a great offseason; keep up the good work.