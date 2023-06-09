Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pierre LeBrun: “My understanding is that the Devils have made an offer to pending RFA winger Jesper Bratt. And I believe that offer is for the max term, eight years. What remains to be seen is if the Bratt camp wants to go that long on this contract or will push for a shorter-term deal that will allow the player to jump back into a more lucrative market with the cap going up over the next few years.” [The Athletic ($)]

Spoke with #NJDevils' Jesper Bratt's agent. Twice he said that he and Tom Fitzgerald are "talking and in communication."



I also asked if talks will be challenging this summer. He said:



“I don’t compare. Each new contract is a new discussion."



My latest:https://t.co/wT83b0WKYS — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 8, 2023

Frank Seravalli on Mackenzie Blackwood: “It’s possible the Devils could try to find a suitor ready to rehab Blackwood for a late-round pick, but every team knows he’s set to become a UFA otherwise.” [Daily Faceoff]

Simon Nemec on the AHL Top Prospects Team:

​​Hockey Links

The Panthers claimed Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime, and we have a series:

“Some around the league estimate that the cap could be due to go up between $10 million and $12 million over the next three years, based on revenue. If it only goes up $1 million this year because players still owe escrow payments to owners, that could mean sharp increases the following two years, creating an uneven playing field for free agents this year versus in 2024 and 2025.” [The Athletic ($)]

A two-year deal for Vladislav Gavrikov:

Vladislav Gavrikov has agreed to a two-year extension with the #LAKings carrying a $5.875M AAV.



One of the top pending UFA's is off the board.@NorthStarBet @TSNHockey @sdpnsports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 7, 2023

“The Winnipeg Jets could be entering into an off-season of significant change, with three of their top players potentially on the trade block. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Jets will look into their options when it comes to trading Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele, and Connor Hellebuyck this summer.” [TSN]

Juuse Saros:

After speaking with a couple different sources, it’s believed it will take a package of at least two first-round picks plus 2-3 blue-chip prospects to even get the conversation started about a Juuse Saros trade https://t.co/AKuIne4dXc — Michael Gallagher (@MGsports_) June 8, 2023

