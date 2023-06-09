 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 6/9/23: Time to Wait Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/9/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Three
Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils warms up prior to Game Three of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Prudential Center on May 7, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pierre LeBrun: “My understanding is that the Devils have made an offer to pending RFA winger Jesper Bratt. And I believe that offer is for the max term, eight years. What remains to be seen is if the Bratt camp wants to go that long on this contract or will push for a shorter-term deal that will allow the player to jump back into a more lucrative market with the cap going up over the next few years.” [The Athletic ($)]

*drumming fingers*

Frank Seravalli on Mackenzie Blackwood: “It’s possible the Devils could try to find a suitor ready to rehab Blackwood for a late-round pick, but every team knows he’s set to become a UFA otherwise.” [Daily Faceoff]

Simon Nemec on the AHL Top Prospects Team:

​​Hockey Links

The Panthers claimed Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime, and we have a series:

“Some around the league estimate that the cap could be due to go up between $10 million and $12 million over the next three years, based on revenue. If it only goes up $1 million this year because players still owe escrow payments to owners, that could mean sharp increases the following two years, creating an uneven playing field for free agents this year versus in 2024 and 2025.” [The Athletic ($)]

A two-year deal for Vladislav Gavrikov:

“The Winnipeg Jets could be entering into an off-season of significant change, with three of their top players potentially on the trade block. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Jets will look into their options when it comes to trading Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele, and Connor Hellebuyck this summer.” [TSN]

Juuse Saros:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...