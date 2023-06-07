Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“The New Jersey Devils this week will begin serious discussions to lock up Timo Meier long term, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Tuesday.” [NHL.com]

Where does Jesper Boqvist fit in the roster come next season? “Hopefully, come here next year and be a better player and find myself a role. I can’t wait actually.” [New Jersey Hockey Now]

​​Hockey Links

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final goes to Vegas:

KNIGHTS WIN BIG IN GAME 2!



THEY TAKE A 2-0 SERIES LEAD! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/GCWUYtdU0T — NHL (@NHL) June 6, 2023

I will never tire of seeing plays like this:

Flyers ship Ivan Provorov out of town:

Trade details:



To #CBJ: Ivan Provorov



To #Flyers: 2023 No. 22 overall pick, #LAKings 2024 2nd Rd Pick, #CBJ 2nd Rd Pick in 2024 or 2025, Cal Petersen, Sean Walker, prospect Helge Grans



To #LAKings: 30% retained on Provorov, Kevin Connauton, Hayden Hodgson — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 6, 2023

An extension for Cole Caufield:

The Habs lock up Cole Caufield for eight years at $7.85M AAV!



MORE: https://t.co/zVrEY0fjhX pic.twitter.com/Jtc0P82Oqr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 5, 2023

From Elliotte Friedman: “There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for winger Alex DeBrincat.” [Sportsnet]

With the Flyers-Devils and Rangers-Islanders outdoor games confirmed, we return to the question that always gets asked about these events: Are they still exciting? “And while these games will always be moneymaking events for the league, and will almost certainly deliver higher ratings than any old regular-season game on a February weekend, they will also be, quite possibly, a litmus test as to whether they can still give a jolt to the local teams involved.” [The Athletic ($)]

