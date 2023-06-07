 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 6/7/23: A Deal for Timo Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/7/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) takes a shot in front of New York Rangers center Tyler Motte (14) during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
“The New Jersey Devils this week will begin serious discussions to lock up Timo Meier long term, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Tuesday.” [NHL.com]

Where does Jesper Boqvist fit in the roster come next season? “Hopefully, come here next year and be a better player and find myself a role. I can’t wait actually.” [New Jersey Hockey Now]

From Elliotte Friedman: “There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for winger Alex DeBrincat.” [Sportsnet]

With the Flyers-Devils and Rangers-Islanders outdoor games confirmed, we return to the question that always gets asked about these events: Are they still exciting? “And while these games will always be moneymaking events for the league, and will almost certainly deliver higher ratings than any old regular-season game on a February weekend, they will also be, quite possibly, a litmus test as to whether they can still give a jolt to the local teams involved.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

