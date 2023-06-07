Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
“The New Jersey Devils this week will begin serious discussions to lock up Timo Meier long term, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Tuesday.” [NHL.com]
Where does Jesper Boqvist fit in the roster come next season? “Hopefully, come here next year and be a better player and find myself a role. I can’t wait actually.” [New Jersey Hockey Now]
Hockey Links
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final goes to Vegas:
KNIGHTS WIN BIG IN GAME 2!— NHL (@NHL) June 6, 2023
THEY TAKE A 2-0 SERIES LEAD! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/GCWUYtdU0T
I will never tire of seeing plays like this:
Golden Assists by Mark Stone and the @GoldenKnights trainer. #StanleyCup— NHL (@NHL) June 6, 2023
: Game 3 at 8p ET on Thursday @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports pic.twitter.com/Paoz8ZsZSS
Flyers ship Ivan Provorov out of town:
Trade details:— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 6, 2023
To #CBJ: Ivan Provorov
To #Flyers: 2023 No. 22 overall pick, #LAKings 2024 2nd Rd Pick, #CBJ 2nd Rd Pick in 2024 or 2025, Cal Petersen, Sean Walker, prospect Helge Grans
To #LAKings: 30% retained on Provorov, Kevin Connauton, Hayden Hodgson
An extension for Cole Caufield:
The Habs lock up Cole Caufield for eight years at $7.85M AAV!— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 5, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/zVrEY0fjhX pic.twitter.com/Jtc0P82Oqr
From Elliotte Friedman: “There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for winger Alex DeBrincat.” [Sportsnet]
With the Flyers-Devils and Rangers-Islanders outdoor games confirmed, we return to the question that always gets asked about these events: Are they still exciting? “And while these games will always be moneymaking events for the league, and will almost certainly deliver higher ratings than any old regular-season game on a February weekend, they will also be, quite possibly, a litmus test as to whether they can still give a jolt to the local teams involved.” [The Athletic ($)]

