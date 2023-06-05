 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 6/5/23: Is This Farewell? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/5/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) takes a shot against the New York Rangers during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Interesting little nugget on Damon Severson:

It’s official:

Golden Knights take Game 1 in the Stanley Cup Final:

“The Columbus Blue Jackets intend to name Mike Babcock as their new head coach once his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs is completed at the end of this month, Sportsnet has confirmed.” [Sportsnet]

Hey, I’ve seen this one! “The Arizona Coyotes are exploring options for a new home after a public vote went against a proposed Tempe Sports and Entertainment district, and the NHL is hopeful the team can remain in the Greater Phoenix area.” [NHL.com]

Frank Seravalli takes a spin through a bunch of potential summer trade targets: [Daily Faceoff]

