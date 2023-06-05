Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Interesting little nugget on Damon Severson:

Elliotte Friedman said during the 2nd intermission that the #NJDevils could trade Damon Severson’s negotiating rights.



(H/T @Wakes3019) — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) June 4, 2023

It’s official:

​​Hockey Links

Golden Knights take Game 1 in the Stanley Cup Final:

Shea Theodore and @jackeichel register two points apiece and the @GoldenKnights pick up the victory in Game 1! #StanleyCup



NHL x @Discover pic.twitter.com/i0xESk5mUU — NHL (@NHL) June 4, 2023

“The Columbus Blue Jackets intend to name Mike Babcock as their new head coach once his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs is completed at the end of this month, Sportsnet has confirmed.” [Sportsnet]

Hey, I’ve seen this one! “The Arizona Coyotes are exploring options for a new home after a public vote went against a proposed Tempe Sports and Entertainment district, and the NHL is hopeful the team can remain in the Greater Phoenix area.” [NHL.com]

Frank Seravalli takes a spin through a bunch of potential summer trade targets: [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.