Devils in the Details - 6/30/23: Draft Done Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/30/23

By Nate Pilling
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
General manager and executive vice president of the New Jersey Devils, Tom Fitzgerald hugs general manager David Poile of the Nashville Predators makes his last pick of his career in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7 at Bridgestone Arena on June 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

It has certainly been a week. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The 2023 NHL Draft has come and gone. The Devils made five selections, and it’s on to free agency. Some words on the Devils draft class: [All About the Jersey] [The Athletic ($)]

Post-draft thoughts:

Development camp:

A nice moment at the end of the draft:

Tom talks:

Timo Meier deal: DONE.

​​Hockey Links

Some analysis from the 2023 NHL Draft: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN ($)] [Daily Faceoff] [EP Rinkside ($)] [Bleacher Report]

The last guy off the board:

A few tidbits from around the league:

“A new women’s pro hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January, a development made possible Thursday when a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers purchased the Premier Hockey Federation, two people with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

