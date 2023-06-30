It has certainly been a week. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The 2023 NHL Draft has come and gone. The Devils made five selections, and it’s on to free agency. Some words on the Devils draft class: [All About the Jersey] [The Athletic ($)]

Post-draft thoughts:

“Real happy with what we have done.”



Hear from Mark Dennehy following the 2023 NHL Draft.



Full Dennehy: https://t.co/AiC5L6NQDe pic.twitter.com/FIYEjgJ2wU — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 29, 2023

Development camp:

The #NJDevils will be holding development camp July 10-14.



Highlights: 3v3 competition Wed. July 12 (5:30-6:30pm) & Team Red vs Team White scrimmage Fri. July 14 (10-11:15am). Both are open to Black & Red Season Ticket Members, who RSVP’d for event. Autographs after Wed. event. — Leo Scaglione Jr. (@LeoScaglioneJr) June 29, 2023

A nice moment at the end of the draft:

In David Poile’s final trade as Nashville’s GM, he has exchanged their 2024 7th round pick with Tom Fitzgerald, the first captain Nashville history, for the Devils 7th rounder in this year’s draft.#NJDevils | #2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/WrJXhvsAPD — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 29, 2023

Tom talks:

Timo Meier deal: DONE.

The Devils have agreed to terms with RFA forward Timo Meier on an 8-yr contract worth $70,400,000 (AAV $8.8M):

2023-24: $12,000,000

2024-25: $11,100,000

2025-26: $10,750,000

2026-27: $7,750,000

2027-28: $7,200,000

2028-29: $7,200,000

2029-30: $7,200,000

2030-31: $7,200,000 — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) June 28, 2023

Timo Meier, signed 8x$8.8M by NJ, is a high end top line offensive winger who creates chances and goals while driving play at an elite rate. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/in7Ax3KX1i — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 28, 2023

excellent deal for the Devils to get another eight years of Timo Meier at $8.8M on average – the winger is absolutely worth more than that. pic.twitter.com/l9eDObNHif — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 28, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Some analysis from the 2023 NHL Draft: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN ($)] [Daily Faceoff] [EP Rinkside ($)] [Bleacher Report]

The last guy off the board:

Tyler Peddle, the last player selected at the #NHLDraft, didn’t leave his seat all day because he didn’t want to miss his name being called.#CBJ traded to get the pick and Tyler said “I’m going to make it worth it. All I needed was a chance. I’ll work hard to prove them right.” pic.twitter.com/mwCQotn6OJ — Julie Robenhymer (@JulieRobenhymer) June 29, 2023

A few tidbits from around the league:

TRADE



The #Oilers have traded forward Kailer Yamamoto & forward Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 29, 2023

#Isles Transaction: The New York Islanders have traded Josh Bailey and a second-round selection in 2026 NHL Draft to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 29, 2023

“A new women’s pro hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January, a development made possible Thursday when a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers purchased the Premier Hockey Federation, two people with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.