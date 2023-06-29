2023 NHL Draft: Tom Fitzgerald and Devils Trade 218th Overall Pick to David Poile’s Predators for 2024 7th Rounder

David Poile has been the General Manager of the Nashville Predators for their entire existence, and is retiring after the 2023 NHL Draft. As Tom Fitzgerald played for the Predators from 1998 to 2002 as their inaugural captain, Fitzgerald decided to help send Poile off with a bit of fanfare and appreciation. This was not necessarily a hockey-motivated move, but it was a respect-based one, which is very important to NHL coaches and team executives.

In David Poile’s final trade as Nashville’s GM, he has exchanged their 2024 7th round pick with Tom Fitzgerald, the first captain Nashville history, for the Devils 7th rounder in this year’s draft.#NJDevils | #2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/WrJXhvsAPD — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 29, 2023

Tom Fitzgerald got to be part of a big moment in sending off the winningest GM in NHL history, and the third-winningest in single-team history. Fitzgerald, the original captain; Barry Trotz, the original coach; and Poile, the GM got to share one last picture together before Poile enjoys retirement. Maybe one day, Tom Fitzgerald will have as many career wins as a GM as David Poile retired with. To do it with the New Jersey Devils, who almost moved to Nashville, is a bit of a funny twist, though.

"Maybe I can be his last trade."



- Tom Fitzgerald on David Poile, 3/1/23



♥️♥️♥️#NJDevils — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) June 29, 2023

As for the value of the trade — it does not matter much. It’s not very likely that the team can select a superstar this late in the draft, but who knows if the Devils might use that 2024 7th rounder as a part of a trade next offseason? The Devils now have six selections in the 2024 Draft.

What do you think of the trade? Did you catch the moment as it happened? What do you think of David Poile’s career with the Nashville Predators? What do you think about Tom Fitzgerald and his reputation around the NHL? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thanks for reading.