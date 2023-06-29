2023 NHL Draft: Devils Pick Cam Squires at 122nd Overall in the Fourth Round

The New Jersey Devils have selected their second pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, and it’s Cam Squires from the Cape Breton Eagles. From a quick glance at his Elite Prospects page, it seems he slipped a tiny bit to get to the Devils, but was picked in about his expected range. Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey Writers notes in his profile of Squires that he is a high-motor player that is aggressive against puck carriers on the forecheck — Squires is a right-handed winger — and he was a decent scorer with 64 points in 67 games, along with six points in four playoff games for Cape Breton.

Byron Bader’s Hockey Prospecting has him at a 50% NHL probability based on his juniors production, which seems solid for a fourth round pick. This is not by any means a pick by Fitzgerald that seems particularly attention-grabbing, but it’s a reasonable pick. At just 6’0” and 165 pounds, Squires is probably three or four years from being physically ready for the NHL, and he will have plenty of time to stew among the other Devils prospects.

Diving a bit deeper, Cam Squires is also apparently the exact type of person you would want to have in your organization, and you can see the what he’s done in his local community in the video below. He was not only a finalist selected by his team, but he won the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year Award. Combining this with his apparent reputation for high hockey IQ play, and I see no reason to dislike Cam Squires as a fourth round selection.

Additionally, the Devils have posted already posted a video of him speaking to the media. He is calm, collected, and he is happy to be a Devil. Not only that, he is very confident in his ability as a goal scorer and as an improving 200-foot player.

And just to leave it off with one last bit — take a look at the hand-eye coordination:

What do you think of Squires as our second selection of the day?