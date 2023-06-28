A busy few days for Tom Fitzgerald and the front office leading up to the draft! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tyler Toffoli is a New Jersey Devil:

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired Tyler Toffoli from Calgary in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and our 2023 3rd Round Draft Pick.



Full Details: https://t.co/oi4R3Ewm3r pic.twitter.com/TzM7gYRtOS — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 27, 2023

Mackenzie Blackwood:

#NEWS: We have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft from San Jose in exchange for Mackenzie Blackwood.



Full Details: https://t.co/sWI8Ph3jeH pic.twitter.com/nB3GXTja0t — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 27, 2023

Miles Wood:

New Jersey has granted UFA Miles Wood permission to talk to other teams about acquiring his rights prior to July 1. 78 goals and 427 PIMs in 402 games. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2023

Reilly Walsh:

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired Shane Bowers from Boston in exchange for Reilly Walsh.



: https://t.co/7O4V0DSIxD pic.twitter.com/wZsv0hVtvk — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 26, 2023

Devils go 0-3 at the NHL Awards:

Receiving 187 of a possible 196 first-place votes en route to 1,914 voting points, Patrice Bergeron posted not only the most decisive of his six Selke wins, but also the most dominant in the trophy’s 45-year history. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf pic.twitter.com/Hx8dgbV55Q — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

Jim Montgomery was a near-unanimous choice for the Jack Adams Award, attracting the first-place vote on 79 of the 82 ballots and the second-place selection on the three other ballots. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf pic.twitter.com/zAVHKm3jWR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

Anze Kopitar was named on 162 of the 196 ballots cast for the Lady Byng Trophy, including 77 first-place selections – nearly double the next closest player. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf pic.twitter.com/j0n4sdh0zW — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

The 2023-2024 schedule is out. The new campaign begins on Oct. 12 at home against the Red Wings. [Devils NHL] John has a nice breakdown here: [All About the Jersey]

​​Hockey Links

We have reached the 2023 NHL Draft. Some final mock drafts and predictions here: [The Athletic ($)] [Daily Faceoff] [NHL.com] [ESPN ($)]

Notes and tidbits from around the league:

We have acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for F Alex Iafallo, F Rasmus Kupari, F Gabriel Vilardi and a second-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.



In addition, Dubois agreed to terms on an eight-year contract.



More details … pic.twitter.com/O85qzDMuva — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 27, 2023

TRADE ALERT! The Blues have acquired forward Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers. #stlblues



DETAILS: https://t.co/fBDbXctqnZ pic.twitter.com/YRlkjx8OPR — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 27, 2023

A look through some notable dates on the 2023-2024 NHL schedule: [ESPN]

Here’s the full list of winners at the NHL Awards: [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.