Devils in the Details - 6/28/23: Time to Draft Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/28/23

By Nate Pilling
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7
The New Jersey Devils draft table during Round Three of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 08, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A busy few days for Tom Fitzgerald and the front office leading up to the draft! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tyler Toffoli is a New Jersey Devil:

Mackenzie Blackwood:

Miles Wood:

Reilly Walsh:

Devils go 0-3 at the NHL Awards:

The 2023-2024 schedule is out. The new campaign begins on Oct. 12 at home against the Red Wings. [Devils NHL] John has a nice breakdown here: [All About the Jersey]

​​Hockey Links

We have reached the 2023 NHL Draft. Some final mock drafts and predictions here: [The Athletic ($)] [Daily Faceoff] [NHL.com] [ESPN ($)]

Notes and tidbits from around the league:

A look through some notable dates on the 2023-2024 NHL schedule: [ESPN]

Here’s the full list of winners at the NHL Awards: [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

