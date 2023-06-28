A busy few days for Tom Fitzgerald and the front office leading up to the draft! Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Tyler Toffoli is a New Jersey Devil:
TRADE ALERT— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 27, 2023
We have acquired Tyler Toffoli from Calgary in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and our 2023 3rd Round Draft Pick.
Full Details: https://t.co/oi4R3Ewm3r pic.twitter.com/TzM7gYRtOS
Mackenzie Blackwood:
#NEWS: We have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft from San Jose in exchange for Mackenzie Blackwood.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 27, 2023
Full Details: https://t.co/sWI8Ph3jeH pic.twitter.com/nB3GXTja0t
Miles Wood:
New Jersey has granted UFA Miles Wood permission to talk to other teams about acquiring his rights prior to July 1. 78 goals and 427 PIMs in 402 games.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2023
Reilly Walsh:
TRADE ALERT— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 26, 2023
We have acquired Shane Bowers from Boston in exchange for Reilly Walsh.
: https://t.co/7O4V0DSIxD pic.twitter.com/wZsv0hVtvk
Devils go 0-3 at the NHL Awards:
Receiving 187 of a possible 196 first-place votes en route to 1,914 voting points, Patrice Bergeron posted not only the most decisive of his six Selke wins, but also the most dominant in the trophy’s 45-year history. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf pic.twitter.com/Hx8dgbV55Q— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023
Jim Montgomery was a near-unanimous choice for the Jack Adams Award, attracting the first-place vote on 79 of the 82 ballots and the second-place selection on the three other ballots. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf pic.twitter.com/zAVHKm3jWR— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023
Anze Kopitar was named on 162 of the 196 ballots cast for the Lady Byng Trophy, including 77 first-place selections – nearly double the next closest player. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf pic.twitter.com/j0n4sdh0zW— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023
The 2023-2024 schedule is out. The new campaign begins on Oct. 12 at home against the Red Wings. [Devils NHL] John has a nice breakdown here: [All About the Jersey]
Hockey Links
We have reached the 2023 NHL Draft. Some final mock drafts and predictions here: [The Athletic ($)] [Daily Faceoff] [NHL.com] [ESPN ($)]
Notes and tidbits from around the league:
We have acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for F Alex Iafallo, F Rasmus Kupari, F Gabriel Vilardi and a second-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.— LA Kings (@LAKings) June 27, 2023
In addition, Dubois agreed to terms on an eight-year contract.
More details … pic.twitter.com/O85qzDMuva
TRADE ALERT! The Blues have acquired forward Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers. #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 27, 2023
DETAILS: https://t.co/fBDbXctqnZ pic.twitter.com/YRlkjx8OPR
Montreal lands Alex Newhook!— NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023
The @CanadiensMTL and @Avalanche have made a trade. pic.twitter.com/aNr7vr1SSU
A look through some notable dates on the 2023-2024 NHL schedule: [ESPN]
Here’s the full list of winners at the NHL Awards: [Sportsnet]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...