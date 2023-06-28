New Jersey Devils at the 2023 NHL Draft: First Round Open Post

For the first time since 2018, the People Who Matter did not need to watch or care very much about the NHL Draft Lottery. Due to the deal that brought Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils, the Devils do not even have a first round pick this year. Yet, the first round of the NHL Draft is always worth paying attention to even without the pick. To see who selects who, who slides, who rises, and which deals did or are about to happen. The NHL Draft is back in June and the first round is tonight.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports, Online - ESPN+

The Location: The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, United States

The Devils’ Picks Tonight: None barring any trades up into the first round.

The AAtJ Draft Preview: Everything you may want to know about this draft from a Devils-perspective is in this post. It even links to all of the prospect profiles we did this year.

The Why You Should Follow This Even with the Devils Not Having a Pick Tonight: Because this first round is loaded with young prospects who may make real impacts in the NHL in just a few seasons. And, for Connor Bedard, in the 2023-24 season. Deals could be made. Drama can ensue. It will be entertaining.

The Song for the Night: The draft is always about new. So here is something new. New Texas in July. JT apparently got some time away from ERRA and brought the vocal thunder to this new song: “False Divinity.”

The Rules: As always, keep your comments clean & respectful to others, relevant to the Devils and/or the NHL draft as a whole, and do not post illegal streams. You can and should comment, react, praise, and jeer the picks made and the deals happening throughout the first round. There will be a separate open post for tomorrow, when the Devils will be making picks. Thank you for being here at All About the Jersey for the 2023 NHL Draft. Go Devils.