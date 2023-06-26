Hockey at the Rock- Episode 7: Reshaping the Team

The Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup Champions and we can return our attention to our favorite team. Already, Damon Severson is a Columbus Blue Jackets player while Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula will be returning to the New Jersey Devils for years to come. We await the announcement of any deals featuring Timo Meier, Ryan Graves, and many others as the Devils seek to bust open the championship window after a surprising turnaround season.

The episodes in the off-season will be sparse but the Devils are sure to be major players in the landscape so we will make sure to cover any and all deals when we can. Thank you all as always for listening and start counting down to October. Let’s Go Devils!