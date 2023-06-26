Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The boys are in Nashville for the NHL Awards ceremony on Monday:

Jack and Lindy, stay put for the selfie video. Captain’s orders. pic.twitter.com/v0CqNIGdZh — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 25, 2023

“Anytime you are up for an award, it’s a big deal, so it’s exciting and good to be here.”



Hear from Jack, Nico, and Lindy Ruff ahead of tomorrow's NHL Awards.



Hischier: https://t.co/bx8kkNgNli

Ruff: https://t.co/jKqbC980rE

Hughes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YY6EISgTrq — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 25, 2023

Pierre LeBrun: “In addition to inquiring about Hellebuyck and shopping Mackenzie Blackwood (No. 28 on the trade board), Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald is starting to take calls on young forward Yegor Sharangovich, who is coming off a 13-goal, 30-point season. He’s a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights, and the Devils may not be able to afford him, especially as they continue to try to sign Timo Meier to an eight-year contract.” [The Athletic ($)]

Erik Haula is back:

Let us Haula at you real quick… HE’S BACK



We’ve agreed to terms with Erik Haula on a 3-year deal.



: https://t.co/9YVIdypfMN pic.twitter.com/nGVcZ63R0O — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 23, 2023

Erik Haula, signed 3x$3.15M by NJ, is a versatile bottom-six forward who can keep up with better linemates for the most part but shouldn’t be relied upon to drive the bus in any meaningful sense. His skillset is broad enough that he can move around the line-up. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/eVoO3sAuUf — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 23, 2023

Curtis Lazar:

I spoke with #NJDevils forward Curtis Lazar yesterday.



He's reunited with his wife Reanne, 2-year-old son Owen and was present during the birth of his new son, Cayden.



Here's the inside story of their tearful reunion.https://t.co/pYRkjweMMe — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 24, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Elliotte Friedman with Gary Bettman on the salary cap: “The minimum jump this year: $1 million, to $83.5 million. The players did not want to tamper with their escrow caps, and the NHL was unwilling to budge without that. Will we get to $88 million next summer, as has been discussed? ‘Somewhere in the $4 million-plus range will be the first jump that it makes, but don’t hold me to that,’ Bettman answered. ‘It’s way premature.’” [Sportsnet]

A few tidbits and notes from around the league:

All eyes on the #GoKingsGo as they try to get to the finish line with the #GoJetsGo to acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois. Multiple players/pieces would be going to Winnipeg if this gets done, including Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo, and an extension for PLD would be expected. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 25, 2023

TRADE: We have acquired forward Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/0X9XSCbMzv — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 24, 2023

RE-SIGNED ✍️ Connor Ingram is staying in the desert! ️



Read more: https://t.co/RrouxdDexI pic.twitter.com/K8Zj7tLDMh — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 25, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.