Devils in the Details - 6/26/23: Awards Time Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/26/23

By Nate Pilling
2023 NHL Awards - Player Availability
Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils speaks to the media during the 2023 NHL Awards Player Availability at Bridgestone Arena on June 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Devils Links

The boys are in Nashville for the NHL Awards ceremony on Monday:

Pierre LeBrun: “In addition to inquiring about Hellebuyck and shopping Mackenzie Blackwood (No. 28 on the trade board), Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald is starting to take calls on young forward Yegor Sharangovich, who is coming off a 13-goal, 30-point season. He’s a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights, and the Devils may not be able to afford him, especially as they continue to try to sign Timo Meier to an eight-year contract.” [The Athletic ($)]

Erik Haula is back:

Curtis Lazar:

​​Hockey Links

Elliotte Friedman with Gary Bettman on the salary cap: “The minimum jump this year: $1 million, to $83.5 million. The players did not want to tamper with their escrow caps, and the NHL was unwilling to budge without that. Will we get to $88 million next summer, as has been discussed? ‘Somewhere in the $4 million-plus range will be the first jump that it makes, but don’t hold me to that,’ Bettman answered. ‘It’s way premature.’” [Sportsnet]

A few tidbits and notes from around the league:

