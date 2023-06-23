 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 6/23/23: C’mon, Hall Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/23/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: FEB 25 Flyers at Devils
Patrik Elias walks out as the New Jersey Devils honor the 2003 Stanley Cup winning team during the National Hockey League game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils on February 25, 2023 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

It’s official:

Updates:

More Pierre LeBrun on Connor Hellebuyck rumblings: “What it might come down to for the Devils is the cost of an extension. If Hellebuyck wants Andrei Vasilevskiy-esque money ($9.5 million average annual value) on a long-term deal, which I have reported, that could be a deal breaker for the Devils. If Hellebuyck were willing to take less to go to New Jersey, I think the Devils might entertain it.” [The Athletic ($)]

“It’s not surprising to see the Devils at least sniffing around. They have a fantastic, young team in place and goaltending is the one area that’s seen as a wild card. With a high-end netminder available, it makes sense to at least examine the possibility. But is a Hellebuyck trade something Tom Fitzgerald should seriously pursue?” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Hockey Hall of Fame class, which, once again, does not include Alexander Mogilny and Patrik Elias:

“NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will no longer have teams wear themed jerseys during warmups for Pride Nights or any specialty night games going forward.” [Sportsnet]

A head scout in the NHL: “Really impressive group after Bedard. It’s not just the Bedard Draft; there’s a Big Five, and if you’re picking in the top five, you’re not getting a good prospect, you’re getting a very good, maybe even great, one.” Bob McKenzie’s NHL Draft Final Rankings are here: [TSN]

There is some interest in bringing the NHL to Salt Lake City. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith: “I think, for a whole host of reasons, we’re not only ready, but hockey would thrive here the same it has in Seattle and also in Vegas. There’s just no question in my mind about that.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

