Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

It’s official:

We have named Travis Green as an associate coach.



Welcome to the team, Coach!



: https://t.co/ZdUD0Zw6F7 pic.twitter.com/psaMqcZtwd — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 22, 2023

Updates:

On 32T: Elliotte Friedman says the #NJDevils and Timo Meier are really grinding away at it.



Friedman: "Fitzgerald's quoted and nobody has disputed that Meier told his agent to do an 8-year deal" (32:50 mark)



(h/t @ryan_berts) — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) June 21, 2023

More from my chat w #NJDevils AGM Dan MacKinnon:



- Haula talks are “progressing positively”



- Devils still confident that Timo "wants to be" in NJ



- MacKinnon opens up about taking Penguins GM interview



- How Devils view 2021 1st rounder Chase Stillmanhttps://t.co/kUEamRoMcq — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 22, 2023

More Pierre LeBrun on Connor Hellebuyck rumblings: “What it might come down to for the Devils is the cost of an extension. If Hellebuyck wants Andrei Vasilevskiy-esque money ($9.5 million average annual value) on a long-term deal, which I have reported, that could be a deal breaker for the Devils. If Hellebuyck were willing to take less to go to New Jersey, I think the Devils might entertain it.” [The Athletic ($)]

“It’s not surprising to see the Devils at least sniffing around. They have a fantastic, young team in place and goaltending is the one area that’s seen as a wild card. With a high-end netminder available, it makes sense to at least examine the possibility. But is a Hellebuyck trade something Tom Fitzgerald should seriously pursue?” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Hockey Hall of Fame class, which, once again, does not include Alexander Mogilny and Patrik Elias:

G Henrik Lundqvist, G Tom Barrasso, F Caroline Ouellette, C Pierre Turgeon, G Mike Vernon, coach Ken Hitchcock and GM Pierre Lacroix, your Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 21, 2023

“NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will no longer have teams wear themed jerseys during warmups for Pride Nights or any specialty night games going forward.” [Sportsnet]

NHL confirmed to me that the ban on teams wearing specialty jerseys in warmup includes league-mandated campaigns like Hockey Fights Cancer, military appreciation and St. Patrick's Day — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) June 22, 2023

A head scout in the NHL: “Really impressive group after Bedard. It’s not just the Bedard Draft; there’s a Big Five, and if you’re picking in the top five, you’re not getting a good prospect, you’re getting a very good, maybe even great, one.” Bob McKenzie’s NHL Draft Final Rankings are here: [TSN]

There is some interest in bringing the NHL to Salt Lake City. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith: “I think, for a whole host of reasons, we’re not only ready, but hockey would thrive here the same it has in Seattle and also in Vegas. There’s just no question in my mind about that.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.