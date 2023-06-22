Devils Potential Free Agent Targets: Cleanup

Most free agents have already been discussed, but there are a couple who have not been mentioned yet, as well as the start of the buyout window opening things up. First up, from Dallas...

Evgeni Dadonov

Dadonov, formerly of the Florida Panthers, has now played for 4 teams in the last 3 years, not even including the Panthers. He put up 15 points in 23 regular season games and 11 points in 20 playoff games for the Dallas Stars this past season. The former 70 point scorer is coming off a 3 year, $5 million AAV contract he originally signed with Ottawa.

Gustav Nyquist

Nyquist, now 33, is coming off a 4 year, $5.5 million AAV contract he originally signed with Columbus. He has 27 points in 51 regular season games overall and 5 points in 6 playoff games for the Minnesota Wild. An 11-season NHL vet, he would be a solid middle 6 addition.

Jonathan Drouin

Drouin, once a highly touted prospect, has been a disappointment compared to the high expectations people once had for him, but he is still a solid middle 6 option. He had 29 points in 58 games in 2022-23 for Montreal. He is coming off a 6 year, $5.5 million AAV contract.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

OEL was just bought out by Vancouver. He used to be really good, but fell off hard, making his contract one of the worst in the NHL. It was an 8-year deal with an AAV of $8.25 million. He had 22 points in 54 games in 2022-23.

