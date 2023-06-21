Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pierre LeBrun: “The New Jersey Devils are one of the teams that we understand that Connor Hellebuyck would be interested in signing an extension with in a sign and trade. Now, they’re not the only team of course. And listen, New Jersey has investigated it. They’ve had a conversation with Winnipeg. But I think what probably gives New Jersey pause and some other teams is the kind of money that Hellebuyck would want in an extension. We believe that to be in the Andrei Vasilevskiy range, around $9.5 million per year.” [TSN]

It appears that Travis Green is joining the staff:

There is word Travis Green will join New Jersey’s staff in the position vacated by Andrew Brunette. Green had several options — believed to include Calgary and Toronto, and chose the Devils. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 19, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Looks like Blake Wheeler might be hitting the open market:

I’ve heard Blake Wheeler’s days in Winnipeg are numbered. Still a chance he moves but most likely option is a buyout.



According to @CapFriendly his $8.25 million cap hit would be $2.75 million for two seasons. — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) June 21, 2023

Arizona buyouts:

Zack Kassian (ARI) and Patrik Nemeth (ARI) have been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 20, 2023

If I was a Flyers fan, I would not be thrilled here:

Sadly, it appears that Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman might return to the league:

Wheels are in motion with Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman, and the #NHL. The league will remain relatively quiet during this process. No announcement appears imminent at this time. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 20, 2023

