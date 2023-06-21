 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 6/21/23: There’s Interest Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/21/23

By Nate Pilling
Vegas Golden Knights v Winnipeg Jets - Game Four
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets guards the net during third period action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre on April 24, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pierre LeBrun: “The New Jersey Devils are one of the teams that we understand that Connor Hellebuyck would be interested in signing an extension with in a sign and trade. Now, they’re not the only team of course. And listen, New Jersey has investigated it. They’ve had a conversation with Winnipeg. But I think what probably gives New Jersey pause and some other teams is the kind of money that Hellebuyck would want in an extension. We believe that to be in the Andrei Vasilevskiy range, around $9.5 million per year.” [TSN]

It appears that Travis Green is joining the staff:

​​Hockey Links

Looks like Blake Wheeler might be hitting the open market:

Arizona buyouts:

If I was a Flyers fan, I would not be thrilled here:

Sadly, it appears that Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman might return to the league:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

