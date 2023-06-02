 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 6/2/23: New Beginnings Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/2/23

By Nate Pilling
What are the Devils losing as Andrew Brunette departs? Todd Cordell: “Brunette has a rosy reputation as an offensive guru and power play specialist. Perhaps a little too rosy. I’m not going to sit here and tell you he did a horrendous job. I do think it was a little underwhelming, however. At the very least, worse than most would have you believing.” [Infernal Access ($)]

It seems very unlikely that Mackenzie Blackwood will stick around any longer. Could Tom Fitzgerald consider trading the RFA? If so, where might he end up? [New Jersey Hockey Now]

Well, well well: “The Rangers have been granted permission by the Predators to speak to John Hynes for their head coaching vacancy, The Post has learned.” [New York Post]

Kyle Dubas lands in Pittsburgh:

“The NHL and the NHL Players Association have reached a one-summer trial agreement amending the collective bargaining agreement to allow for limited on-ice training from coaching staff in the off-season, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Thursday.” [Sportsnet]

Who has the best local broadcast crew in the NHL? A look around the league. (Bill Spaulding and Ken Daneyko rank here at No. 17). [The Athletic ($)]

Patrick Kane will miss some time:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

