What are the Devils losing as Andrew Brunette departs? Todd Cordell: “Brunette has a rosy reputation as an offensive guru and power play specialist. Perhaps a little too rosy. I’m not going to sit here and tell you he did a horrendous job. I do think it was a little underwhelming, however. At the very least, worse than most would have you believing.” [Infernal Access ($)]

It seems very unlikely that Mackenzie Blackwood will stick around any longer. Could Tom Fitzgerald consider trading the RFA? If so, where might he end up? [New Jersey Hockey Now]

The #NJDevils' RFAs are far more intriguing than their UFAs. Let's predict what each RFA might earn.



Also inside: Meier and Bratt's agent tell me there's "nothing new" on extension talk (it's still early!)https://t.co/JNSJwDZ9W0 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 1, 2023

Well, well well: “The Rangers have been granted permission by the Predators to speak to John Hynes for their head coaching vacancy, The Post has learned.” [New York Post]

Kyle Dubas lands in Pittsburgh:

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Kyle Dubas! — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 1, 2023

“The NHL and the NHL Players Association have reached a one-summer trial agreement amending the collective bargaining agreement to allow for limited on-ice training from coaching staff in the off-season, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Thursday.” [Sportsnet]

Who has the best local broadcast crew in the NHL? A look around the league. (Bill Spaulding and Ken Daneyko rank here at No. 17). [The Athletic ($)]

Patrick Kane will miss some time:

Patrick Kane’s representative, Pat Brisson, says Kane had a hip resurfacing today under Dr. Edwin Hsu. As is normal, follow-ups are planned, but roughly 4-6 months recovery is expected. Brisson says Kane “wants to play for a long time,” and doctors are optimistic that will happen — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 1, 2023

