Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Things are sounding promising on the Timo Meier front:

Tom Fitzgerald reveals that he spoke with Timo Meier yesterday, and Meier has expressed wanting to stay here for the next eight years.



Has asked his agent to negotiate an eight-year deal to stay with #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) June 16, 2023

Things appear to be going smoothy for the #NJDevils and Timo Meier.



“This is where he wants to be," said GM Tom Fitzgerald. "He sees himself as a Devil and has asked his agent to negotiate an eight-year deal with us."https://t.co/c8VxbHUeoL — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 16, 2023

Jesper Bratt on his big new deal: “This is the deal I wanted and I’m really excited. I’m just so happy we could get it done. ...Obviously that was kind of my main focus, to be here for a long time to keep that going. We have so many positive things from what happened this year and when I looked at a team, looked at my teammates with long-term deals and all that stuff, I knew that we have something really good to build on for a lot of years.” [NHL.com]

Friedman thinks the #NJDevils told Bratt and his camp “very recently” that if they did not get a deal done, they were going to place him on the market. https://t.co/quu0RNenWO — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 16, 2023

Pierre LeBrun: “...The Devils are getting a ton of calls on pending RFA forward Yegor Sharangovich, 25, whose arbitration case might put him in a place that doesn’t make sense within New Jersey’s cap puzzle. That will depend on a few other things the Devils are looking at, too. So it’s possible they move him. They’re also working the trade market on pending RFA netminder MacKenzie Blackwood.” [The Athletic ($)]

Could we see a Dawson Mercer deal this summer too?

Fitzgerald on Dawson Mercer (eligible to sign extension starting 7/1): “I haven’t spoken to his camp yet….I definitely have a desire to sign this young man long term.” — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) June 16, 2023

Someone got a new tooth:

"Dude, we're getting the band back together!" @colecaufield, Jack Hughes (@jhugh86), and Trevor Zegras (@tzegras11) are in Montreal enjoying the F1 Canadian Grand Prix... drop poutine recommendations for the boys below.



( : @colecaufield) pic.twitter.com/Sfp9xEYpCg — NHL (@NHL) June 17, 2023

​​Hockey Links

… Ouch.

There is word this afternoon that Vancouver will buy out Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He will be an unrestricted free agent. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 16, 2023

Massive buyout for Oliver Ekman-Larsson sprinkled over the next 8 years. The #Canucks are paying him $19.5 million in real cash to go away, per @CapFriendly. pic.twitter.com/zSwNBPHLPh — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 16, 2023

A way-too-early look at the 2023-2024 pecking order in the NHL: [ESPN]

Who deserves to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2023 class? [Daily Faceoff]

Fun discussion over at r/hockey: Where are you NHL hot takes? [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.