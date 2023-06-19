 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 6/19/23: Deals Deals Deals Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/19/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: MAY 09 Eastern Conference Second Round - Hurricanes at Devils
New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) warms up before Game 4 of an Eastern Conference Second Round playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils on May 9, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Things are sounding promising on the Timo Meier front:

Jesper Bratt on his big new deal: “This is the deal I wanted and I’m really excited. I’m just so happy we could get it done. ...Obviously that was kind of my main focus, to be here for a long time to keep that going. We have so many positive things from what happened this year and when I looked at a team, looked at my teammates with long-term deals and all that stuff, I knew that we have something really good to build on for a lot of years.” [NHL.com]

Pierre LeBrun: “...The Devils are getting a ton of calls on pending RFA forward Yegor Sharangovich, 25, whose arbitration case might put him in a place that doesn’t make sense within New Jersey’s cap puzzle. That will depend on a few other things the Devils are looking at, too. So it’s possible they move him. They’re also working the trade market on pending RFA netminder MacKenzie Blackwood.” [The Athletic ($)]

Could we see a Dawson Mercer deal this summer too?

Someone got a new tooth:

​​Hockey Links

… Ouch.

A way-too-early look at the 2023-2024 pecking order in the NHL: [ESPN]

Who deserves to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2023 class? [Daily Faceoff]

Fun discussion over at r/hockey: Where are you NHL hot takes? [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

