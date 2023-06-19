Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Things are sounding promising on the Timo Meier front:
Tom Fitzgerald reveals that he spoke with Timo Meier yesterday, and Meier has expressed wanting to stay here for the next eight years.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) June 16, 2023
Has asked his agent to negotiate an eight-year deal to stay with #NJDevils
Things appear to be going smoothy for the #NJDevils and Timo Meier.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 16, 2023
“This is where he wants to be," said GM Tom Fitzgerald. "He sees himself as a Devil and has asked his agent to negotiate an eight-year deal with us."https://t.co/c8VxbHUeoL
Jesper Bratt on his big new deal: “This is the deal I wanted and I’m really excited. I’m just so happy we could get it done. ...Obviously that was kind of my main focus, to be here for a long time to keep that going. We have so many positive things from what happened this year and when I looked at a team, looked at my teammates with long-term deals and all that stuff, I knew that we have something really good to build on for a lot of years.” [NHL.com]
Friedman thinks the #NJDevils told Bratt and his camp “very recently” that if they did not get a deal done, they were going to place him on the market. https://t.co/quu0RNenWO— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 16, 2023
Pierre LeBrun: “...The Devils are getting a ton of calls on pending RFA forward Yegor Sharangovich, 25, whose arbitration case might put him in a place that doesn’t make sense within New Jersey’s cap puzzle. That will depend on a few other things the Devils are looking at, too. So it’s possible they move him. They’re also working the trade market on pending RFA netminder MacKenzie Blackwood.” [The Athletic ($)]
Could we see a Dawson Mercer deal this summer too?
Fitzgerald on Dawson Mercer (eligible to sign extension starting 7/1): “I haven’t spoken to his camp yet….I definitely have a desire to sign this young man long term.”— Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) June 16, 2023
Someone got a new tooth:
"Dude, we're getting the band back together!" @colecaufield, Jack Hughes (@jhugh86), and Trevor Zegras (@tzegras11) are in Montreal enjoying the F1 Canadian Grand Prix... drop poutine recommendations for the boys below.— NHL (@NHL) June 17, 2023
Hockey Links
… Ouch.
There is word this afternoon that Vancouver will buy out Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He will be an unrestricted free agent.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 16, 2023
Massive buyout for Oliver Ekman-Larsson sprinkled over the next 8 years. The #Canucks are paying him $19.5 million in real cash to go away, per @CapFriendly. pic.twitter.com/zSwNBPHLPh— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 16, 2023
A way-too-early look at the 2023-2024 pecking order in the NHL: [ESPN]
Who deserves to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2023 class? [Daily Faceoff]
Fun discussion over at r/hockey: Where are you NHL hot takes? [r/hockey]
