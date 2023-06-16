 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 6/16/23: Done Deal Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 6/16/23

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Deal: done.

News on Tom Fitzgerald’s other big bit of business this summer:

Arseni Gritsyuk news:

​​Hockey Links

What a shot:

Travis Yost: “Lost in Vegas’ blistering run through this year’s postseason was how lopsided the games were most nights. In fact, this Vegas Golden Knights team – one built by the brain trust of George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon, with some help from head coach Bruce Cassidy in his first season – is arguably the most dominant Stanley Cup winner in the modern era.” [TSN]

What should we take away from the Golden Knights and Panthers? [Sportsnet]

It looks like the Sharks and Erik Karlsson will continue to look for trade opportunities: “They’re on the same page. That’s where they are. Both sides met last week, Karlsson’s reps from Newport Sports and Sharks management. They came out of that meeting saying, ‘Yes, let’s try to get a trade done.’” [TSN]

Who among the top tier of players around the league is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer? What will they get paid? [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

