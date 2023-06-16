Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Deal: done.

Hearing the Devils and pending RFA Jesper Bratt have agreed to an 8-year, $63-million contract carrying an $7.875 million AAV per season. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 15, 2023

Jesper Bratt will be spending the next eight seasons in the Garden State.



How would you grade the contract for Bratt and the @NJDevils? @EJHradek_NHL | @KenDaneykoMSG | @Rupper17 | #NJDevils | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/7pPGjo9EyL — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 15, 2023

News on Tom Fitzgerald’s other big bit of business this summer:

Previously, @SunGarrioch reported Ottawa will take Alex DeBrincat to arbitration. Hearing NJ will do the same with Timo Meier. In both cases, team retains rights and can try to negotiate long-term. One year arbitration award in this case can be 85 per cent of last year’s salary — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 15, 2023

Arseni Gritsyuk news:

#NJDevils prospect Arseni Gritsyuk's agent tells me:



“At this time, I didn’t see anything that could work for him… I signed him for two years. After two years, he’ll come (to New Jersey).”https://t.co/5XIhrU4gvK — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) June 14, 2023

​​Hockey Links

What a shot:

Travis Yost: “Lost in Vegas’ blistering run through this year’s postseason was how lopsided the games were most nights. In fact, this Vegas Golden Knights team – one built by the brain trust of George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon, with some help from head coach Bruce Cassidy in his first season – is arguably the most dominant Stanley Cup winner in the modern era.” [TSN]

What should we take away from the Golden Knights and Panthers? [Sportsnet]

It looks like the Sharks and Erik Karlsson will continue to look for trade opportunities: “They’re on the same page. That’s where they are. Both sides met last week, Karlsson’s reps from Newport Sports and Sharks management. They came out of that meeting saying, ‘Yes, let’s try to get a trade done.’” [TSN]

Who among the top tier of players around the league is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer? What will they get paid? [The Athletic ($)]

