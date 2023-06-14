The 2022-2023 season has come to an end, and the offseason is here. Buckle up. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Frank Seravalli on Mackenzie Blackwood: “Does a team want to get a jump on Blackwood on the UFA market by sending a pick the Devils’ way? That’s where he is heading, as he’s due a hefty qualifying offer that won’t be offered by New Jersey. … The Devils are likely to go with Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid next season.” [Daily Faceoff]

Interesting little nugget on Tom Fitzgerald trying to sell Matthew Tkachuk on coming to New Jersey last summer: “I said I need you for five minutes, tried to sell him what we’re trying to do: ‘Adding a player like you and what you would do for our organization.’ We tried to convince him on New Jersey. OK, we don’t have no state income tax (like Florida), but we’re going to be good, and adding him to my lineup, oh boy.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Stanley Cup champions:

Jonathan Marchessault wins the Conn:

JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT WINS THE CONN SMYTHE @JMarchessault18 takes home the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy after registering 13 goals and 12 assists! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/eQAUUIaBTv — NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023

How did the Golden Knights get from a bunch of misfits to the top of the sport? A look here: [ESPN]

“The Ottawa Senators on Tuesday announced that an entity controlled by Michael Andlauer has entered into an agreement to purchase 90 percent and operational control of the team. The sale is subject to approval by the NHL and finalization of the process. Andlauer will assume control of the Senators’ operations. Anna and Olivia Melnyk, the daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk, will retain a 10 percent interest through the Melnyk Estate.” [NHL.com]

Two coaching hires:

It's up to you, New York!



The @NYRangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their head coach! pic.twitter.com/RZ9xhthUEF — NHL (@NHL) June 13, 2023

Hot off the press



The @NHLFlames have hired Ryan Huska as their head coach!



Read more https://t.co/CcfstPpfvz pic.twitter.com/WgqTvzIkD1 — NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2023

It’s time to shift focus to the draft: Scott Wheeler’s 2023 NHL Draft board is here. [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.