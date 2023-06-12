Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Could Ducks goaltender John Gibson be a trade target for the Devils? [The Athletic ($)]

“Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald did well to recoup a third-round pick for the pending UFA Severson, and he may venture down that road again in potential sign-and-trade scenarios with Ryan Graves (No. 22 on the trade board) and Miles Wood.” [The Athletic ($)]

And ICYMI: Damon Severson is now a Blue Jacket.

Damon Severson is joining the #CBJ in a sign-and-trade with #NJDevils after agreeing to an eight-year contract, per sources.



Another pending UFA comes off CJ's Big Board.@NorthStarBet @TSNHockey @sdpnsports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 9, 2023

Some Utica news: “Nico Daws, the Comets’ American Hockey League All-Star representative during the 2022-23 season, has undergone offseason hip labrum surgery, Senior Vice President, Devils Assistant General Manager and Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon said Saturday in an interview with the Daily Sentinel.” [The Daily Sentinel]

​​Hockey Links

The Golden Knights take Game 4 and are one game away from the Stanley Cup:

“The sale of the Ottawa Senators is now a two-horse race. As it heads down the stretch, Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer is in the pole position, while Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group have made one final push to purchase the franchise.” [Ottawa Sun]

“In his first sit-down interview about his quest to bring a National Hockey League team to Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont revealed details about the plan. In an interview on This Week in Connecticut, the governor told Dennis House he has a group in place to buy the troubled Arizona Coyotes and relocate them to Hartford.” [WTNH.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.