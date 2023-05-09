 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Playoff Game Preview #11: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes

The Devils look to even the series with a home win tonight after a dominant 8-4 victory in game 3. Read this preview to learn more about tonight’s game.

By Matthew Crovo
/ new
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils
Timo Meier ended his goal drought by opening the scoring in game 3. Who will score first tonight?
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (1-2) versus the Carolina Hurricanes (2-1). Opposition Blog: Canes Country

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ESPN, Spor, CBC, TVAS

Series Preview: If you want an in-depth preview of the series, you can find it here

Line Combinations:

Lines are pretty much the same as game 3, except there’s no 18 skater limit in practice, so we won’t know if the Devils are going 12-6 or 11-7 until close to game time.

Ryan Graves also skated at practice, but only for a short while. He missed game 3 with an upper-body injury.

As for the goaltender situation, it appears Vitek Vanecek will start game 4

Black Aces

The Devils also made some roster moves today. With Utica being eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Devils have called up their black aces.

Reilly Walsh is a strange absentee from this list. He had 4-1-5 in 6 games for Utica in the playoffs and is now 24 years old. His absence from this list does not spark hope for him to play another NHL game. He could be dealing with an injury we don’t know about and taking the time to heal up, but whatever the case, being left off this list is not promising for Walsh’s NHL future.

Although I don’t expect any of the black aces to play, they are all eligible to be inserted into a game if Ruff so chooses.

Your Thoughts

What do you think about tonight’s game? Would you rather the Devils go 11-7 or 12-6? Carolina is not the type of team to have two crappy games in a row, the Devils will have to fight for it tonight, as Brendan Smith said. Leave your thoughts on the game in the comments below, and thank you for reading.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...