Playoff Game Preview #11: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (1-2) versus the Carolina Hurricanes (2-1).

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ESPN, Spor, CBC, TVAS

Line Combinations:

Because the first time around I put Nate Bastian on two lines… here’s todays #NJDevils real practice lines… no changes, just extra players pic.twitter.com/akjB3gXbQH — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 8, 2023

Lines are pretty much the same as game 3, except there’s no 18 skater limit in practice, so we won’t know if the Devils are going 12-6 or 11-7 until close to game time.

Ryan Graves also skated at practice, but only for a short while. He missed game 3 with an upper-body injury.

Ryan Graves leaving the ice before #NJDevils practice is over. Stayed on for roughly 20 minutes. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 8, 2023

As for the goaltender situation, it appears Vitek Vanecek will start game 4

FWIW, Vanecek was first goalie off at practice. Also worked his own net. Strong indications he may be Game 4 starter. #NJDevils — x - Sam Kasan (@samikasan) May 8, 2023

Black Aces

The Devils also made some roster moves today. With Utica being eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Devils have called up their black aces.



#NEWS: We have added the following players to our 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff Roster:



Forwards: Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen, Alexander Holtz, and Tyce Thompson



Defensemen: Simon Nemec and Topias Vilen



Goaltender: Nico Daws pic.twitter.com/7kSaAMV896 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 8, 2023

Reilly Walsh is a strange absentee from this list. He had 4-1-5 in 6 games for Utica in the playoffs and is now 24 years old. His absence from this list does not spark hope for him to play another NHL game. He could be dealing with an injury we don’t know about and taking the time to heal up, but whatever the case, being left off this list is not promising for Walsh’s NHL future.

Although I don’t expect any of the black aces to play, they are all eligible to be inserted into a game if Ruff so chooses.

Your Thoughts

What do you think about tonight’s game? Would you rather the Devils go 11-7 or 12-6? Carolina is not the type of team to have two crappy games in a row, the Devils will have to fight for it tonight, as Brendan Smith said. Leave your thoughts on the game in the comments below, and thank you for reading.