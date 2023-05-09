Playoff Game Preview #11: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (1-2) versus the Carolina Hurricanes (2-1). Opposition Blog: Canes Country
The Time: 7:00 PM ET
The Broadcast: TV - ESPN, Spor, CBC, TVAS
Series Preview: If you want an in-depth preview of the series, you can find it here
Line Combinations:
Because the first time around I put Nate Bastian on two lines… here’s todays #NJDevils real practice lines… no changes, just extra players pic.twitter.com/akjB3gXbQH— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 8, 2023
Lines are pretty much the same as game 3, except there’s no 18 skater limit in practice, so we won’t know if the Devils are going 12-6 or 11-7 until close to game time.
Ryan Graves also skated at practice, but only for a short while. He missed game 3 with an upper-body injury.
Ryan Graves leaving the ice before #NJDevils practice is over. Stayed on for roughly 20 minutes.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 8, 2023
As for the goaltender situation, it appears Vitek Vanecek will start game 4
FWIW, Vanecek was first goalie off at practice. Also worked his own net. Strong indications he may be Game 4 starter. #NJDevils— x - Sam Kasan (@samikasan) May 8, 2023
Black Aces
The Devils also made some roster moves today. With Utica being eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Devils have called up their black aces.
#NEWS: We have added the following players to our 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff Roster:— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 8, 2023
Forwards: Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen, Alexander Holtz, and Tyce Thompson
Defensemen: Simon Nemec and Topias Vilen
Goaltender: Nico Daws pic.twitter.com/7kSaAMV896
Reilly Walsh is a strange absentee from this list. He had 4-1-5 in 6 games for Utica in the playoffs and is now 24 years old. His absence from this list does not spark hope for him to play another NHL game. He could be dealing with an injury we don’t know about and taking the time to heal up, but whatever the case, being left off this list is not promising for Walsh’s NHL future.
Although I don’t expect any of the black aces to play, they are all eligible to be inserted into a game if Ruff so chooses.
Your Thoughts
What do you think about tonight’s game? Would you rather the Devils go 11-7 or 12-6? Carolina is not the type of team to have two crappy games in a row, the Devils will have to fight for it tonight, as Brendan Smith said. Leave your thoughts on the game in the comments below, and thank you for reading.
